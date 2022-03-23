World number 1 Barty announces retirement from professional tennis, Twitter shocked

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ashleigh Barty is the reigning world number one in WTA Singles Rankings. However, she has announced her retirement from the sport, sending fans in a shock.

    First Published Mar 23, 2022, 8:56 AM IST

    Reigning world number one, Ashleigh Barty of Australia has decided to hang up her boots from professional tennis, despite being at the pinnacle of her career. The 25-year-old took to her social media handle to announce the same, ending her 12-year glorious proficient career. A three-time singles Grand Slam champion, fans were left upset about her ending her career so soon.

    “Today is difficult and filled with emotion for me as I announce my retirement from tennis. I wasn’t sure how to share this news with you, so I asked my good friend @caseydellacqua to help me. I am so thankful for everything this sport has given me and leave feeling proud and fulfilled. Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way. I’ll always be grateful for the lifelong memories that we created together 🤍”, she wrote in her social media post on Wednesday morning.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Speaking to nine.com.au, Barty said, “There was a perspective shift in me in this second phase of my career. My happiness wasn’t dependent on the results. Success for me is knowing I’ve given everything I can. I don’t have the physical drive, the emotional want, and everything it takes to challenge yourself at the top of the level anymore. I am spent.”

    ‘I’ll be retiring from tennis. It’s the first time I’ve said it out loud, and, yes, it’s hard to say. But, I’m so happy, and I’m so ready, and I know at the moment, in my heart, for me as a person, this is right. I’ve done this before, but in a very different feeling,” she concluded.

    As far as Barty’s accolades are concerned, besides the three singles Slams, she is also a one-time WTA Tour Finals winner. She also won the 2018 US Open doubles, besides being an Olympic bronze medalist in mixed doubles during the Tokyo Olympics 2020. She won multiple laurels, including the WTA Player of the Year twice.

