On his visit to New Zealand, PM Modi noted sports as a strong bridge between the nations, marking a century of sporting ties. He and PM Luxon attended a Sporting Showcase and launched a Joint Action Plan on Sport to expand cooperation beyond cricket.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday noted that sports have always been a strong bridge between India and New Zealand, and this year both countries are also marking a century of vibrant sporting ties PM Modi's visit to New Zealand, the first by an Indian Prime Minister in 40 years, is the final leg of his three-nation tour, which also included Indonesia and Australia. "Sports have always been a strong bridge between India and New Zealand. This year, we are also marking a century of vibrant sporting ties," PM Modi said in a post on X.

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Technology and Creativity in Sports

PM Modi also highlighted the role of technology and creativity in transforming the future of sports and strengthening the relations between the two nations at the same time. "In Auckland, PM Luxon and I attended a Sporting Showcase, where we saw a range of cutting-edge sporting innovations. It was wonderful to see how technology and creativity are shaping the future of sports while bringing our two nations even closer", PM Modi added in his post.

Sports have always been a strong bridge between India and New Zealand. This year, we are also marking a century of vibrant sporting ties. In Auckland, PM Luxon and I attended a Sporting Showcase, where we saw a range of cutting-edge sporting innovations. It was wonderful to see… pic.twitter.com/DyHIL7Tp0B — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 11, 2026

India-New Zealand Joint Action Plan on Sport

Earlier in the day, PM Modi attended a Gala Lunch hosted in his honour by New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, where he reiterated that the newly launched India-New Zealand Joint Action Plan on Sport would help expand cooperation beyond cricket. "To increase cooperation in other sports along with cricket, we have created a Sports Joint Action Plan. A good start has been made recently with a coaching program by New Zealand Rugby and Rugby India in Bhubaneswar," Modi had said during the Gala Lunch event.

Thanking his Kiwi counterpart, the Prime Minister had said, "Prime Minister Luxon, I thank you for your friendship, your commitment, and for making my New Zealand journey memorable. Just as teamwork and trust are necessary in rugby, we too will move forward with mutual trust. We are on the same team, so we will tackle only the challenges. Thank you very much."

Rugby Coaching Initiative

The sporting partnership has already gained momentum through a two-day high-performance coaching programme jointly organised by Rugby India and New Zealand Rugby at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar in May. Conducted under the Memorandum of Cooperation on Sport signed between the two governments, the initiative brought together Indian coaches for classroom sessions, practical demonstrations and workshops led by New Zealand Rugby experts.

According to the India-New Zealand Joint Statement, both Prime Ministers welcomed celebrations marking '100 Years of Unity Through Sport' in 2026 and endorsed the India-New Zealand Joint Action Plan on Sport as a framework to strengthen cooperation in high-performance sport, coaching, sports science, participation, sports business and exchanges between national sporting organisations. (ANI)