Indian cricketer Richa Ghosh was honoured by the Kolkata Police Commissioner for her performance in the Women's World Cup win. The West Bengal Police also appointed the wicketkeeper-batter as the Deputy Superintendent of Police in the state.

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh on Sunday was felicitated by Kolkata Police Commissioner for her outstanding performances in Women in Blue's maiden ICC Women's World Cup winning campaign.

Richa Ghosh Appointed DSP in West Bengal

The West Bengal Police on Saturday announced the appointment of the Indian wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh as the Deputy Superintendent of Police in the state following her crucial contributions to India's landmark ICC Women's World Cup win. Richa played a crucial hand in India's title-winning campaign, both behind the stumps as a wicketkeeper and as a batter with her power-hitting and crucial cameos when it mattered the most.

Kolkata Police Honours Bengal's Star

Taking to X, Kolkata Police wrote, "Yesterday, Kolkata Police had the honour of welcoming Ms. Richa Ghosh, a proud daughter of Bengal and a shining star of the World Cup-winning Indian Women's Cricket Team. She was felicitated by the Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, in the presence of senior officers, for her outstanding contributions that have brought immense pride and joy to the nation through her stellar performances on the world stage. Her journey stands as a testament to perseverance, hard work, and unwavering determination. It will inspire countless young dreamers to chase their goals with courage and conviction. Sharing a few glimpses from her visit."

Honoured by Cricket Association of Bengal

Earlier, Ghosh was felicitated by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) for her vital role in India's maiden ICC Women's World Cup title. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and CAB president Sourav Ganguly were present at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium to honour the star player for her performances in the tournament, which saw her tie with West Indies' hitter Deandra Dottin for most sixes in a single edition of a Women's WC (12 sixes). She was given a prize money of Rs 34 lakh and a golden bat by Ganguly. Indian women's cricket pace legend Jhulan Goswami was also present at the event.

Stellar World Cup Performance

In the marquee tournament, Richa scored 235 runs in eight innings at an average of 39.16 and a strike rate of over 133, with a brilliant, innings-saving 94 against South Africa as her best knock. Her hard-hitting cameos in the knockout stages were, however, her best efforts.

Crucial Knockout Stage Cameos

During the semifinals against Australia, her cameo of 26 in 16 balls, with two fours and two sixes, aided India in a record-breaking run-chase of 339, the most by a team in Women's ODIs and the highest-ever in a Cricket World Cup knockout match, be it in men's or women's cricket.

In the final, she played another cameo of 34 in just 24 balls, with three fours and two sixes, taking India to a daunting total of 298/7, which turned out to be a match-winning one.

Richa Ghosh's ODI Career at a Glance

In 51 ODIs and 49 innings for India, Richa has scored 1,145 runs at an average of 29.35 and a strike rate of over 103, with seven fifties and a best score of 96. (ANI)