Indian pacer Renuka Thakur was felicitated in her village in Shimla after India's maiden ICC Women's World Cup win. She thanked her mother, uncle, and coaches for their support and expressed optimism about the future of women's cricket.

World Cup Star Renuka Thakur Felicitated in Shimla

Indian pacer Renuka Thakur was felicitated by her villagers and the administration on Sunday for her contributions to India's maiden ICC Women's World Cup win. Renuka was part of India's pace attack, which included Kranti Gaud and Amanjot Kaur, during their ICC Women's World Cup win. Bowling a tight spell of 0/28 in eight overs during the title clash against South Africa and keeping them under pressure, the 29-year-old ended the tournament with three wickets and best figures of 2/25 against New Zealand in the league stages.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking after being felicitated, Renuka said to ANI, "I feel really happy to be here, especially because of the documentary they (villagers and administrators) made for me. I think this is the best gift I could have received."

A Journey of Hardship and Triumph

Earlier, Thakur paid a visit to Hateshwari Mata Temple in Hatkoti after Team India's landmark ICC Women's World Cup win and credited her coach and all close people who helped her right from her childhood for this major triumph in her cricketing career.

From the days of age-group cricket for Himachal Pradesh and a breakthrough 2019-20 Senior Women's One Day League where she emerged as the top-wicket-taker, it has been quite a journey for Renuka, who made her Indian debut in 2021. Her mother's struggles to keep her playing had a big role in her success, in which the World Cup win and the Women's Premier League (WPL) title win with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (WPL) in 2024 stand out.

'No Words for My Mother's Struggle'

Speaking to ANI, she said, "I do not have any words for my mother's struggle. No amount of words can be enough to describe her struggle. I would like to give credit for this to everyone, my coaches and all the people who have helped me right from my childhood."

She also credited her uncle for recognising her cricketing talent and providing her with the right platform. "My mother played a big role in my success. I also worked very hard, and my uncle supported me a lot. Had he not seen me and sent me (to an academy) at the right time, I would not be here," she said.

Future of Women's Cricket and Meeting with PM Modi

She also expressed optimism that the landscape of women's cricket will change for better in the country after the World Cup win.

Speaking at the team meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she said, "It felt really great (meeting PM Modi). He knows about me and my mother as well. He knows about everyone's journeys, and he does his research really well. It felt really good knowing he knows so much about us."

Renuka's mother also spoke to ANI, saying, "We are very happy today, and we have come to this temple. It is because of the Goddess's grace that my daughter has come this far today... Everyone is very happy, and many programs have been organised for her in the village also."

Renuka's Impressive Career and World Cup Final Recap

In 27 ODIs for India, Renuka's brilliant swing bowling earned her 41 wickets at an average of 25.82, including best figures of 5/29, her sole fifer and four four-wicket hauls. Overall, at the international level, she has 101 wickets across all formats.

In the title match, half-centuries from Shafali Verma (87) and Deepti Sharma (58) took India to 298/7 in 50 overs. South Africa were in the hunt with skipper Laura Wolvaardt (101) in sublime touch, but game-changing spells from Shafali (2/36) and Deepti Sharma (5/39) won India their maiden WC title with a 52-run win over the Proteas. (ANI)