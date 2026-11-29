World Champion D Gukesh confirms he is recovering from a mild cough at the 2026 FIDE World Chess Championship after securing a hard-fought draw against challenger Javokhir Sindarov in Game 4 of their match.

Geneva [Switzerland], November 29 (ANI): Indian Grandmaster and World Champion D Gukesh revealed that he was almost fully recovered from a mild cough that had been troubling him even before his arrival in Geneva for the 2026 FIDE World Chess Championship against Javokhir Sindarov. He said his condition had improved significantly and expected to recover completely within the next one or two days, adding that he was taking medication and that the cough was nothing serious. Gukesh was speaking to the reporters after Game 4 of the World Chess Championship against Javokhir Sindarov on Saturday. "I am almost fully recovered now. It was much worse earlier, and the cough had been there even before I arrived in Geneva. I expect it to clear up completely in the next one or two days, although I was already feeling much better today. I am taking medication, and everything is fine. It is not the first time I have played with a slight cough or cold. I don't really have a cold; it is just a mild cough, so it is nothing serious," Gukesh said.

Dommaraju and Sindarov played out a hard-fought draw in Game 4 of the 2026 FIDE World Chess Championship, with the Uzbek teenager demonstrating impressive accuracy to navigate the world champion's tricky positional play and numerous tactical traps. Gukesh, playing with the white pieces, looked to put Sindarov under pressure, but the Uzbek Grandmaster produced highly accurate chess to secure another draw in Game 4 of the 2026 FIDE World Chess Championship. Sindarov opted for the Petrov Defence, but Gukesh surprised him with 5. Be2, an uncommon move at the top level that forced the Uzbek to spend 18 minutes before responding with 5...Nc6. Gukesh introduced another intriguing idea with 9. Qb1, which became one of the game's major talking points. However, Sindarov defended accurately and neutralised India's attempts to gain an advantage. Despite Gukesh's creative opening preparation, the game remained evenly balanced and eventually ended in a draw after 34 moves in a queen endgame. Gukesh later described Qb1 as a beautiful idea, while GM Wesley So had also drawn attention to the unusual move. Sindarov will have the white pieces in Game 5 on Sunday. (ANI)