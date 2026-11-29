Gukesh Dommaraju and Javokhir Sindarov drew Game 4 of the 2026 FIDE World Chess Championship. The match is now tied at 2-2, with 10 games remaining in the high-level contest between the two grandmasters.

Geneva [Switzerland], November 29 (ANI): Gukesh Dommaraju and Javokhir Sindarov played out a hard-fought draw in Game 4 of the 2026 FIDE World Chess Championship, with the Uzbek teenager demonstrating impressive accuracy to navigate the world champion's tricky positional play and numerous tactical traps. The draw leaves the championship evenly poised at 2-2 after four games, with 10 more encounters remaining as both players look to gain the upper hand in the title battle.

Speaking after Game 4, Gukesh said both players were displaying high-quality chess, making draws a likely outcome when two strong opponents perform well. He praised the Qb1 move as a particularly beautiful idea and described the championship as a closely contested battle. Comparing it with the previous World Championship in Singapore, Gukesh noted that the current contest had been more evenly matched, adding that plenty of games and exciting moments were still to come. "If two strong players both play a good game, a draw is the most likely result. But there's a lot of interesting stuff happening. Qb1 is such a beautiful idea - I had to play it... We are doing interesting things; both are playing well, both are strong players. There are a lot more games to come," Gukesh said as per ESPN. "Surely there was a lot more up-and-down in Singapore. Here it's at a very high level, and both of us seem to be going neck-to-neck," he added.

While, Sindarov said both players performed well in a tricky encounter, making the draw a fair result. He described chess as an equal game when both sides play accurately and expressed confidence that the remaining 10 games would be interesting and competitive. "Chess is an equal game. If both sides play well, it will always be a draw. Today was a tricky game; we both played well, so a draw is a normal result... The next ten games will be very interesting," Sindarov said.

The Uzbek GM opted for the Petrov Defence; however, Gukesh came prepared with a unique 5. Be2, a move which has not been played at the top level, forcing Sindarov to think for 18 minutes before replying with Nc6. To drag Gukesh out of his preparation, Sindarov went 6…a6. Gukesh again brought in an interesting idea with 9. Qb1, in a way, forcing a knight trade with 9…Nxc3 10. bxc3. After Sindarov’s 10…Qc3, Gukesh spent 25 minutes to play 11. a4. However, he was still leading on the clock. After the second pair of knights and the dark-square bishops were exchanged, black’s Queen and bishop battery eyed the h3 pawn. However, it was not a real threat, as Bxh3 would be met with Re7 with a tempo on the queen. On move 22, Gukesh went Rae1 instead of Qc5 or Qc3 and took the game closer to a draw. After exchanging the remaining pair of rooks and bishops, the queen endgame led to a draw in 34 moves. Although the game remained objectively equal throughout, Gukesh opted for 5. Be2 in the opening and later Qb1, which were the highlights and surprised players and chess experts around the world. On Sunday, Sindarov will have the white pieces for Game 5. (ANI)