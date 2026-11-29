India's Ethan Vaz and Savitha Shri B have made history by winning both the Open and Girls' titles at the 2026 FIDE World Junior Chess Championship in Caracas, marking the country's first double triumph in the event since 2008.

Caracas [Venezuela], November 29 (ANI): India's Ethan Vaz and Savitha Shri B scripted history by winning the Open and Girls' titles, respectively, at the 2026 FIDE World Junior Chess Championship (Under-20), completing a remarkable double triumph for the country in Caracas, Venezuela. The 11-day championship, which brought together 103 players from 32 countries, concluded with the closing and prize distribution ceremony on Saturday.

The 2026 World Junior Chess Championship (Under-20) in Caracas came to a successful conclusion with a closing ceremony attended by representatives of the organisers, players and guests. The competition brought together 103 participants from 32 countries over 11 days.

India’s International Master Ethan Vaz emerged as the Open tournament champion, scoring 9/11 and claiming the gold medal and the champion’s trophy, which was presented to him by the President of the Venezuelan Chess Federation (FVA), Hugo Martínez. Azerbaijan's IM Khagan Ahmad and India's GM Vuppala Prraneeth finished a half-point behind the champion and tied for second place. Ahmad secured silver thanks to a superior Buchholz score, while Prraneeth settled for bronze.

India's IM Savitha Shri dominated the girls’ tournament, netting 9.5/11 to finish a full point ahead of China's FM Chen Yining who earned silver. The bronze went to India's WFM V.C. Nivedita also from India.

International Master Ethan Vaz emerged as the champion in the Open category, securing 9 points from 11 rounds to claim the gold medal and the winner's trophy. International Master Khagan Ahmad of Azerbaijan and India's Grandmaster Vuppala Prraneeth finished half a point behind Vaz, tying for second place. Ahmad secured the silver medal based on a superior Buchholz score, while Prraneeth settled for bronze.

In the Girls' category, India's IM Savitha Shri delivered an impressive performance, scoring 9.5 points from 11 rounds to finish a full point ahead of China's FM Chen Yining, who claimed silver. India's WFM V.C. Nivedita secured the bronze medal.

The double triumph marks a significant achievement for Indian chess, as the country won both the Open and Girls' Under-20 world titles for the first time since 2008, when Abhijeet Gupta and Harika Dronavalli achieved the feat in Gaziantep, Turkey. The championship was organised by the Venezuelan Chess Federation under the auspices of FIDE and featured 11 rounds of competition in both categories. At the closing ceremony, Venezuelan Chess Federation President Hugo Martínez described the tournament as a historic milestone for chess in the country, expressing hope that the event would open a new chapter in the development of the sport in Venezuela.