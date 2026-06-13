BFI President Ajay Singh has stepped in to facilitate the participation of boxers Jyoti and Aakash at the World Boxing Cup in China after they were not part of the initial government-sanctioned team, expanding the squad to 20 members.

Boxing Federation of India (BFI) President Ajay Singh has stepped in to facilitate the participation of boxers Jyoti (48kg) and Aakash (75kg) at the upcoming World Boxing Cup 2026 (Stage 2) in Guiyang, China. With the tournament set to commence on Monday, the two boxers were not part of the final government-sanctioned contingent. BFI President Ajay Singh stepped in to ensure their participation, allowing Jyoti and Aakash to join the Indian squad for the World Boxing Cup Stage 2 in Guiyang, China, as per a release from BFI.

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The decision will enable Jyoti and Aakash to join the Indian team in Guiyang, providing them with valuable international exposure and an opportunity to compete against top-level opposition while earning important ranking points on the international circuit.

"Our foremost responsibility is towards the athletes. International competitions play a vital role in a boxer's development, and every deserving athlete should have the opportunity to test themselves against the best in the world. Jyoti and Aakash have worked hard to earn this chance, and it is important that they are able to compete, gain valuable exposure against top international opponents and further their development at the highest level," said Ajay Singh, President, Boxing Federation of India.

With the inclusion of Jyoti and Aakash, India's contingent for World Boxing Cup Stage 2 in Guiyang has been expanded from 18 to 20 boxers, comprising 10 men and 10 women.

Consolidated Indian Squad for World Boxing Cup 2026 (Stage 2)

Women's Squad (10 Boxers)

Jyoti (48 kg), Minakshi (51kg), Poonam (54 kg), Prachi (57 kg), Mahi Lama (60 kg), Saneh (65 kg), Gitimoni G (70 kg), Sanamacha C (75 kg), Naina (80 kg), Alfiya Tarannum Akram Khan Pathan (+80 kg)

Men's Squad (10 Boxers)

Rishi S (50kg), Nikhil (55kg), Anmol (60kg), Abhinash Jamwal (65kg), Deepak (70kg), Aakash (75kg), Malsawmtluanga (80kg), Jugnoo (85kg), Harsh Choudhary (90kg), Sawan G (+90kg). (ANI)