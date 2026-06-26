Despite a 3-2 loss to Turkiye, USA made FIFA World Cup history by scoring multiple goals in all three group games. The co-hosts still finished top of Group D, while Turkiye bowed out with a consolation win secured by a 98th-minute winner.

Despite USA's loss to Turkiye, the co-hosts of the ongoing FIFA World Cup made history, as they managed to score multiple goals in all three of their group stage matches of the tournament, marking the first time ever that they have scored multiple goals in three straight WC games.

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USA Makes History Despite Loss, Tops Group D

Turkiye, already eliminated from the tournament, bowed out with a consolation 3-2 win over the USA, with a late comeback in their Group D clash, with Kaan Ayhan scoring a 98th-minute winner to seal the victory.

As per Opta Analyst, USA has managed to score multiple goals in all three of their matches so far, starting off with a 4-1 win against Paraguay and then following it with a 2-0 win over Australia. Now against Turkiye, despite the loss, they managed to score two goals again.

The The The co-hosts finished top of Group D with six points, and the match also marked a milestone as the side recorded eight goals in the tournament -- their highest-scoring World Cup campaign, surpassing previous tallies from 1930 and 2002.

USA's Sebastian Berhlater made history, becoming the first player (on record since 1966 when Opta started) to record a goal and assist for his country in a FIFA World Cup match. This marks only the second time that the USA lost a World Cup match despite scoring the opening goal, having previously lost to Spain going back to 1950, going from 1-0 up to 3-1 loss.

USA will take on Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 2 in their round of 32 match at Santa Clara.

How the Match Unfolded

Already eliminated from the tournament, Turkiye ended their campaign on a positive note by edging Group D winners USA, who had made nine changes to their starting XI after securing qualification earlier.

USA struck early through Auston Trusty, who finished a well-delivered corner from Sebastian Berhalter in the third minute to give the hosts the lead.

However, Turkiye responded quickly, with Arda Guler equalising in the 10th minute after a neat exchange with Baris Yilmaz. Guler's strike also saw him register his first World Cup goal, becoming Turkiye's youngest scorer in the competition.

The visitors then took control of the contest, as Orkun Kokcu put Turkiye ahead in the 31st minute after being set up by Eren Elmali.

USA fought back after the break, with Berhalter scoring a powerful effort from outside the box in the 48th minute to restore parity.

US head coach Mauricio Pochettino introduced several senior players, including Christian Pulisic, in search of a winner, but Turkiye held firm before striking late drama. Deep into stoppage time, Kaan Ayhan bundled the ball home in the 98th minute to complete a memorable win for Turkiye.

Arda Guler was named Player of the Match for his outstanding performance. (ANI)