Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya led the World Bicycle Day celebration in New Delhi, joined by actor Vikrant Massey. Over 15,000 people cycled at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, part of a nationwide drive with over 4 lakh participants.

A sea of people converged at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium as the National Capital celebrated World Bicycle Day with the Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, leading the nationwide special edition along with famous actor Vikrant Massey, World Championships silver medal-winning boxer Nupur Sheoran and famous Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi.

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More than 15,000 fitness enthusiasts rode a bicycle in New Delhi, and over 4 lakh people participated in the single-day cycling drive at thousands of locations across the length and breadth of India, from Kargil and Leh to Kanyakumari and Alleppey, from Tripura to Vadodara, according to a release. Started by Mansukh Mandaviya in December 2024, the cycling initiative has touched more than 30 lakh lives and thousands of locations in India.

The Union Sports Minister defeated actor Vikrant Massey in a friendly tug of war and then rode a bicycle with the following cyclists chanting "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Fit India, Hit India".

Widespread Participation Across India

The sports departments of several State Governments, Coast Guard, Army, Navy, Air Force, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibet Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) also participated throughout India in large numbers.

'Adopt Cycling in Daily Lives': Union Minister

Emphasising the benefits of cycling, Mandaviya said cycling is a simple and effective way to improve physical and mental health, save fuel, reduce pollution, and ease traffic congestion.

"Today marks the 77th edition of 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle'. Cycling improves health and keeps you mentally fit. It also helps save fuel and keeps the planet clean. It is also an effective solution to the growing problem of traffic congestion. Cycling addresses many challenges at once. Prime Minister Modi has also advised dedicating at least 30 minutes daily to fitness. If we include cycling in this daily fitness routine, it can help solve many of our problems. Let us all adopt cycling in our daily lives. I expect you to join the 'Sundays on Cycle' initiative. Cycle regularly, stay fit, and contribute to taking forward Prime Minister Modi's Fit India Movement," he said.

Institutions like National Cadet Corps (NCC), Agrivision, Kisan Sanghs, athletes, common people, My Bharat Volunteers, Physical Education Foundation of India (PEFI) members, Kreeda Bharati members and a multitude of Namo Fit India Cycling Clubs, aided by sponsors like Heka, Fitspire, Desi Farms, Avon Cycles and Cyclofit etc took part in the cycling drive. Various Municipal Corporations also organised cycling events under their jurisdiction. The Cycling Federation of India organised Asmita cycling tournaments across India only for women. The international body of cycling sports, the UCI, also collaborated with the event.

Celebrities Join the Movement

For popular film star Vikrant Massey, the Fit India Sundays on Cycle brought back childhood memories and reminded him of the importance of maintaining good health in the age of sedentary lifestyles and heavy screen time.

"After many years, this Sunday morning brought back memories of how we used to go out with our friends during childhood. Many old memories were refreshed. Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has been very committed to this initiative for the past 1.5 to 2 years. He cycles daily and participates every Sunday, which is truly inspiring. It has become a movement. Today, at least 15000 to 18000 people are here, which reflects his hard work. We all understand the importance of good health. We should ask our kids to cut down on screen time and actually go and play in the grounds. No matter how much money you earn or how many assets you build, without health, nothing matters," he said.

Nupur Sheoran, who captured two gold medals in World Cups in the 80kg class, admitted that Indian citizens are now much more aware of physical fitness due to initiatives like Fit India. Nupur also gave some boxing tips to actor Vikrant Massey before riding the bicycle.

"The 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' initiative is a very good one. The large crowd I saw here today shows how aware people have become about physical fitness in today's times. And cycling is truly a wonderful and enjoyable activity. I urge everyone to take out at least 15-30 minutes for cycling or any other physical activity every day," Nupur Sheoran said.

Fun Zone and Other Activities

Renowned triple jump athlete Prachi Tomar and national-level 3000m steeplechaser Shivani Pradhania also participated in the cyclothon. A fun zone was also created, prompting the public to try out options like badminton, chess, carrom and ludo, etc. Lemon race, ball game, tug of war, squat challenge and push-up challenge were also conducted.

A Collaborative Initiative

Fit India Sundays on Cycle is organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), Yogasana Bharat, Raahgiri Foundation and MY Bharat. The cycling drive is conducted simultaneously across all States and Union Territories, including SAI Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs), SAI Training Centres (STCs), Khelo India State Centres of Excellence (KISCEs) and Khelo India Centres (KICs).