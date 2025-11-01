Former all-rounder Madan Lal backs the Indian women's team to win the World Cup 2025. He believes India has a better side but cautions that handling pressure in the final against South Africa will be the deciding factor for the champions.

'India has a better chance of winning'

Former India all-rounder Madan Lal, one of the heroes of India's 1983 World Cup triumph, believes that if the Indian women's team can "control the game" and "handle the pressure", they have every chance of lifting the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 trophy. India will take on South Africa in the final on Sunday at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Having reached the finals thrice before, the Women in Blue will be hoping to end their title drought this time around.

Speaking exclusively to ANI, Madan Lal said India's recent form gives them the edge in the big final. "I think India has a better chance of winning the World Cup, you know, because the way they played in the last match and the way they played in the last couple of games. You always struggle to reach the final, but end of the day they have reached the final. I think India has a better side, that's why I'm saying they will win it," he said.

'Who handles the pressure better?'

However, the veteran also cautioned against taking South Africa lightly. "South Africa is also a team who can give you a lot of surprises. They have three or four players who can do the damage for India but at the end of the day, who handles the pressure better? Because it's a final game, it's anybody's game. I'm not saying that South Africa don't have a chance, but definitely it's a pressure game," he added.

He emphasised that India's ability to stay calm will be crucial. "If you control the game, you handle the pressure, you're going to be the champion. The way they played in the last match, if they analyse their game and play like that, I think they'll be the winner and I'm sure they're going to win the World Cup," he noted.

On Jemimah Rodrigues and team effort

On Jemimah Rodrigues' form and pressure to deliver, she played a sensational knock in the semi-final against Australia, scoring 127 off 134 balls in a record 167-run stand with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (89 off 88). India chased down the highest-ever total (339) in women's cricket history. Speaking on the expectations surrounding Jemimah ahead of the final, Madan Lal said, "Well, you always have pressure when the top players are getting runs and people expect you to do it again like in the semifinal but it's all right if she gets runs, very good, but there are other players also Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Shafali Verma. They all have the job to do."

He praised the semifinal partnership, calling it one of the finest under pressure. "Last match, Smriti Mandhana didn't do anything, Shafali didn't do anything, but Harmanpreet and Jemimah had a big partnership, one of the best partnerships you can ever see under pressure. I've never, ever seen any team controlling a game like this," he added.

Praise for skipper Harmanpreet Kaur

Lauding the skipper, Harmanpreet Kaur, Madan Lal said leadership is all about composure and reading the game. "Captaincy, you always learn. Your captain is as good as your team but when crucial moments come, you have to calm down and think about the game. If you get a little upset, things are not going to solve because you are the leader, and you control the game by thinking what's best for the team," he said. (ANI)