Sachin Tendulkar praised Australia's consistency after they won the ICC Women's World Cup 2026. The Aussies secured their seventh title by defeating England in the final, successfully chasing a target of 151 runs with Beth Mooney top-scoring.

Sachin Tendulkar Hails Australia's Unbeaten Run

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar congratulated Australia on winning the ICC Women's World Cup 2026, praising the team's consistency and composure throughout its unbeaten title-winning campaign.

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Australia clinched a record-extending seventh Women's World Cup title after defeating England in the final at Lord's. Chasing 151 for victory, Australia completed the chase in 17.1 overs, with Beth Mooney top-scoring with 64 runs after England were bowled out for 150.

Reacting to the triumph, Tendulkar lauded Australia's ability to adapt to different situations during the tournament. "Congratulations to Australia on another World Cup title! The unbeaten run really shows how well they managed different match situations and stayed consistent throughout. That kind of stability is usually what brings trophies home," Tendulkar wrote on X.

Congratulations to Australia on another World Cup title! The unbeaten run really shows how well they managed different match situations and stayed consistent throughout. That kind of stability is usually what brings trophies home. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 6, 2026

Australia's Clinical Chase

Chasing a target of 151, Australia reached the finish line with 17 balls to spare after recovering from the early loss of opener Georgia Voll, who was dismissed by Lauren Bell in the second over.

Mooney and Litchfield Dominate

Mooney steadied the chase with a fluent half-century, while Litchfield played an aggressive supporting role as the pair dominated the England attack. Their partnership powered Australia to 62/1 at the end of the powerplay, the second-highest powerplay score in a Women's T20 World Cup knockout match, behind Australia's own 63/2 against the West Indies earlier in the tournament.

The duo continued to build momentum, taking Australia beyond the 100-run mark in the 11th over before Charlie Dean dismissed Litchfield for a well-made 48 in the 13th over.

Mooney reached her fifty from 38 deliveries, registering her ninth Women's T20 World Cup half-century to equal Nat Sciver-Brunt's record. She continued to accelerate the scoring before Sophie Ecclestone removed her for 64 in the 16th over. Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner then ensured there were no further setbacks, guiding Australia to victory with an unbeaten stand to seal the title.

England's Innings Restrained

Earlier, Australia's disciplined bowling display restricted England to 150/4 after captain Sophie Molineux opted to field first. England endured a difficult start as Amy Jones (7) and Danni Wyatt-Hodge (8) departed during the powerplay. Alice Capsey briefly counterattacked with 23 before falling, while Heather Knight's dismissal for 2 left the hosts struggling at 70/4.

Sciver-Brunt and Kemp Lead Recovery

Captain Nat Sciver-Brunt once again led from the front, anchoring the innings with an unbeaten 58 from 53 deliveries. She found valuable support from Freya Kemp, who struck an enterprising 44 off 28 balls. The pair stitched together an 80-run partnership from 55 balls to revive England's innings, taking the total past 150 with a productive final over.

Australia's bowling effort was shared among Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Lucy Hamilton and Kim Garth, with each claiming one wicket as the defending champions successfully restricted England before completing a clinical chase to lift the trophy. (ANI)