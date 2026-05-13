The ICC confirmed the warm-up fixtures for the Women's T20 World Cup, to be played from June 6-10 across Derby, Loughborough, and Cardiff. The schedule includes clashes between NZ and SA, and England vs Australia and India.

The countdown to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup is well and truly on, with the warm-up fixtures for the tournament now confirmed. A total of 12 matches will be played between 6 and 10 June across Derby, Loughborough and Cardiff before the main event begins on 12 June, as per the ICC website.

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Eight teams will be in action on the opening day of warm-up matches, including last edition's finalists, New Zealand and South Africa. Tournament debutants Netherlands will also feature as they take on Scotland in Derby. The warm-up schedule also offers several blockbuster contests ahead of the tournament proper. Hosts England will face both Australia and India in Cardiff, while New Zealand and South Africa will meet again on 9 June in Loughborough.

The Netherlands, Bangladesh, Ireland and Scotland booked their places in the tournament through the Women's T20 World Cup Global Qualifier and will use the warm-up matches as key preparation before the tournament begins.

Tournament Excitement and Record Ticket Sales

Excitement around the tournament continues to build, with the ICC Women's T20 World Cup already becoming the highest-selling edition in the competition's history. Ticket sales have crossed 145,000 with 30 days remaining until the opening fixture between England and Sri Lanka in Birmingham, with the tournament expected to surpass the 150,000 mark soon.

World Cup Warm-up Fixtures Schedule

World Cup warm-up fixtures schedule: (All times local) 6 June 10 AM - Netherlands vs Scotland, Derby 10 AM - South Africa vs Ireland, Loughborough 3 PM - Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Derby 3 PM - New Zealand vs Bangladesh, Loughborough 8 June 10 AM - West Indies vs India, Cardiff 3 PM - England vs Australia, Cardiff 9 June 10 AM - Scotland vs Pakistan, Derby 10 AM - Ireland vs Bangladesh, Loughborough 3 PM - Netherlands vs Sri Lanka, Derby 3 PM - South Africa vs New Zealand, Loughborough 10 June 10 AM - India vs England, Cardiff 3 PM - West Indies vs Australia, Cardiff.

(ANI)