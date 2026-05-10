Bangladesh has announced its 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026, with Nigar Sultana Joty continuing as captain. The team will depart for a tri-series before the tournament begins in June.

Bangladesh have named their 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026, with Nigar Sultana Joty set to lead the side. This will be their seventh appearance in the T20 WC, with the Asian side having made their debut in 2014, as per the ICC website. Bangladesh will depart for Edinburgh on 25 May for a tri-series involving Scotland and the Netherlands before heading to Loughborough for their T20 World Cup warm-up matches. Bangladesh open their World Cup campaign on 14 June against the Netherlands at Edgbaston.

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Road to the World Cup and Squad Details

Bangladesh featured in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Global Qualifier earlier this year to seal their spot in the tournament. They topped the competition with an unbeaten run through the group and Super Six stages. The squad closely resembled the side that competed in the Global Qualifier, with Nigar Sultana Joty continuing as captain and Nahida Akter serving as vice-captain.

Batting Line-up

The inclusion of Taj Nehar, who has already featured in eight T20 Internationals, further strengthened the team's batting line-up. Joty, Sharmin Akter Supta, Sobhana Mostary, and Dilara Akter will share the batting responsibilities with support from all-rounders Shorna Akter, Rabeya Khan and Ritu Moni.

Bowling Attack

But Bangladesh's real strength lies in their bowling attack with Nahida, Sultana Khatun, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Fahima Khatun to take the charge of spin attack along with Shorna and Rabeya. The pacers will be led by Marufa Akter, with left-arm seamer Fariha Islam Trisna and all-rounder Moni for support.

Complete Squad List

Squad: Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter (vc), Sharmin Akter Supta, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Fahima Khatun, Fariha Islam Trisna, Marufa Akter, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Sultana Khatun, Dilara Akter, Juairiya Ferdous, Taj Nehar. (ANI)