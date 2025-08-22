The ICC has revised the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 schedule, with Navi Mumbai replacing Bengaluru as a host venue. DY Patil Stadium will host key matches including a semi-final and possibly the final. Check full fixtures and venues here.

Bengaluru’s iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium will not feature in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 after it was declared unavailable to host matches. In its place, Navi Mumbai has been drafted in as one of the five venues for the eight-team tournament, which runs from 30 September to 2 November across India and Sri Lanka. The DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai will now take on a central role, hosting up to five fixtures, including three league games, one semi-final, and potentially the final on 2 November.

Five venues locked in

The ICC confirmed that the overall tournament dates remain unchanged, as do the other venues:

ACA Stadium, Guwahati

Holkar Stadium, Indore

ACA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam

R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo (Sri Lanka)

DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai (new addition)

This means India will host four venues, while Colombo will be the overseas venue for select matches, including a possible knockout clash and the final.

“Navi Mumbai has emerged as a genuine home” – Jay Shah

ICC Chairman Jay Shah welcomed the venue switch, highlighting Navi Mumbai’s growing importance in the women’s game.

“Navi Mumbai has emerged as a genuine home for women’s cricket in recent years. The support it has received during international fixtures and the Women’s Premier League has been remarkable, creating an atmosphere that elevates the players and inspires fans. I am certain that the same energy will define the big matches of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup as it returns to India after 12 years,” he said.

Calling the tournament a “pivotal moment” for the women’s game, Shah added:

“This World Cup has the potential to be remembered as one of those defining milestones that shaped the sport’s future, not only in India but across the cricketing world. While unforeseen circumstances required us to adjust the schedule and replace a venue, we are pleased to now have a line-up of five world-class venues that will showcase the very best of the women’s game. The stage is set, and I am confident this tournament will capture imaginations and inspire a new generation of fans.”

Knockout dates revealed

First semi-final: 29 October (Guwahati or Colombo)

Second semi-final: 30 October (Navi Mumbai)

Final: 2 November (Colombo or Navi Mumbai)

The Women’s ODI World Cup is returning to India for the first time since 2013. For Bengaluru, missing out will sting, given the city’s legacy as a cricketing hub. But for Navi Mumbai, this is a moment of arrival — a chance to cement its reputation as a fortress of women’s cricket on the global stage.