JSW Soorma Hockey Club defeated finalists Shrachi Bengal Tigers 3-2 in their final Women's Hockey India League match. Goals from Sonam, Penny Squibb, and Maria Granatto secured the spirited victory for Soorma in a closely fought contest.

JSW Soorma Hockey Club signed off their Women's Hockey India League 2025-26 campaign with a spirited 3-2 victory over finalists Shrachi Bengal Tigers at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi on Tuesday, as per a release.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Although the match was a dead rubber, with Soorma already out of contention and the Tigers assured of a finals berth, both sides played with intensity and entertained the crowd with a closely fought contest that went down to the final moments.

Soorma Dominate Early, Take the Lead

Soorma started on the front foot, pressing aggressively from the opening whistle and forcing the Tigers onto the back foot early. Olivia Shannon was at the heart of Soorma's attacking play and nearly created an opening in the fourth minute, though the scoreline remained unchanged. Skipper Salima Tete then went close with a shot that sailed just over the goalkeeper, before Shannon tested Tigers captain Jennifer Rizzo in the eighth minute with a shot that was comfortably saved.

After controlling the early exchanges, Soorma finally took the lead in the 10th minute when Sonam bundled the ball into the net from close range to make it 1-0. The Ranchi-based side continued to dictate play for the remainder of the quarter, heading into the first break with a deserved advantage.

Tigers Fight Back in Second Quarter

The Tigers enjoyed a brief spell of possession at the start of the second quarter, but Shannon once again led a Soorma counter-attack, only for the final pass to miss its target. Soorma earned the first penalty corner of the match in the 26th minute and followed it up with another soon after, though the Tigers' defence held firm on both occasions.

The Tigers responded with their first penalty corner shortly after, which was well defended by Soorma. Lalremsiami then attempted a shot on goal, but goalkeeper Nidhi stood tall to deny her. The Tigers enjoyed a short period of control late in the quarter and pushed for an equaliser, but Soorma defended resolutely to maintain their 1-0 lead at halftime.

Tigers Level the Score in Third Quarter

The Tigers looked to relieve pressure early in the third quarter by holding possession, while Soorma continued with their high press. Victoria Manuele produced a strong individual run in the 35th minute, dribbling past defenders before earning a penalty corner, which came to nothing. Another Tigers penalty corner followed in the 37th minute after a dangerous high ball from Penny Squibb, and this time they made it count. League top-scorer Agustina Gorzelany struck powerfully to level the score at 1-1.

Play remained evenly balanced thereafter, and Soorma nearly regained the lead in the final moments of the quarter when Maria Granatto fired narrowly wide, leaving the scores tied heading into the final period.

Soorma Seal Victory in Thrilling Final Quarter

Soorma wasted little time in the fourth quarter, winning a penalty corner just 21 seconds after the restart, though they failed to convert. They earned another opportunity in the 49th minute, and this time made no mistake as Vaishnavi executed the stop cleanly before Squibb fired home to restore Soorma's lead at 2-1.

The Tigers won a penalty corner three minutes later but were unable to capitalise. Moments after, Soorma struck again from another penalty corner, producing a well-worked team goal finished by Maria Granatto in the 53rd minute to make it 3-1. A Tigers referral was unsuccessful, and the goal stood.

The Tigers refused to give up and earned a late penalty corner with just over a minute remaining, which Lalremsiami converted on the rebound to reduce the deficit to 3-2. They pushed forward in the final seconds in search of an equaliser, but Soorma held firm to secure their second win of the season. (ANI)