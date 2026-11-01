Manchester United's winless streak reached nine games after a 2-0 defeat to Chelsea. Despite the poor form leaving the team near relegation, striker Bryan Mbeumo remains confident that the team's luck will turn around soon.

Manchester United's Ongoing Struggles

Manchester United striker Bryan Mbeumo highlighted the team's unity and mentality despite a loss to Chelsea in their Premier League clash and expressed that a "win is going to come" after a string of poor results. The Michael Carrick side's poor run continued as they lost 2-0 to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. This continued their poor run across all competitions as their winless streak stretched to nine games. At 17th in the points table, Manchester United stand on the verge of relegation, barely surviving due to goal difference. After a goalless first half, Chelsea got their goals through Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer, leaving the Red Devils on the wrong side of the result again.

Player Perspectives and Team Mentality

Speaking to MUTV as quoted by Goal.com, Mbeumo said, "A lot of disappointment today. I thought we played a solid game today, a good first half especially. And everything was good: the mentality, the work rate. I think a win is going to come. "I feel like everyone linked together; even some who made mistakes, we were there for him. When someone did great, everyone was there to get something from this," he added. Mbeumo said that everyone in the team still trusts each other and they did everything they could against Chelsea. The striker pointed out how the team had more chances to score this time around after a couple of dull games and had a better structure. "We still trust everyone. With the man down, we still had some frustrations at the end," the forward explained. "But I think we have done everything as a team today. Maybe today, we just missed some chances. We could have been up early in the game, but that's a positive to take out of this game," he added. "The structure was quite good today and the mentality, as I said. We had a lack of chances in the last couple of games, whereas we had good ones today, so things can still be positive for the next few days," he signed off.

Match Report: Chelsea vs Manchester United

Cole Palmer scored his 50th Premier League goal as Chelsea defeated 10-man Manchester United 2-0 at Stamford Bridge, leaving the visitors winless in nine consecutive matches across all competitions. Morgan Rogers opened the scoring for Chelsea in the 50th minute before Palmer converted a penalty in the 64th minute to seal the victory. The result lifted Chelsea to fourth place in the Premier League standings. The defeat extended United's winless run to nine matches in all competitions, their worst such streak since 1988, increasing the pressure on manager Michael Carrick.

Key Moments and Disciplinary Issues

Manchester United's afternoon took a turn for the worse when Lisandro Martinez was sent off following a VAR review. The defender, who had already received a yellow card for pulling back Rogers, was shown a second yellow after lunging at Wesley Fofana with his forearm while defending a set-piece. Referee Peter Bankes initially did not award a foul, but changed his decision after an on-field review and pointed to the penalty spot. Palmer stepped up and converted the spot-kick to double Chelsea's advantage. The match had witnessed several opportunities at both ends before the breakthrough. Chelsea winger Estevao had an early goal ruled out, while United captain Bruno Fernandes, returning to the side, missed a chance to put the visitors ahead after connecting with Bryan Mbeumo's low cross. Matheus Cunha also found the net from Harry Maguire's header, but the goal was disallowed for offside following a VAR review. United continued to threaten, with Amad firing over after an error by Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana. At the other end, Pedro Neto missed the target following a mistake by Maguire.

Chelsea broke the deadlock five minutes after the interval when Rogers drove through the United midfield and defence before lifting the ball over goalkeeper Senne Lammens. Estevao thought he had added a third in the 71st minute, but his effort was ruled out for offside after another VAR check. United attempted to find a way back into the contest, with Mbeumo striking the crossbar in stoppage time. However, Chelsea held on to secure a clean sheet and all three points. The victory helped Chelsea return to winning ways after their Premier League defeat to Tottenham Hotspur and their midweek EFL Cup exit against Liverpool. (ANI)