The 97th Fit India Sundays on Cycle event in New Delhi drew 1,000 participants to promote fitness, healthy living, and sustainability, marking nearly two years of a successful nationwide movement involving 37 lakh fitness enthusiasts.

Fit India Hosts 97th Edition of Sundays on Cycle in New Delhi

The 97th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle (SoC) was held today at the Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee Swimming Pool Complex, Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi, commemorating Rashtriya Ekta Diwas and BRICS Sustainable Lifestyle Week under the theme ‘One Week, Seven Actions. One Planet’. Around 1,000 fitness enthusiasts gathered in the national capital on the first morning of November, as temperatures dipped across Delhi. The event was part of the nationwide Sundays on Cycle campaign, organised by Fit India, which witnessed simultaneous participation across the country. Since its launch in December 2024, the campaign has drawn almost 37 lakh participants from around 31,000 locations across India, reflecting nearly two years of consistent weekly participation, as per a press release from the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

Promoting a Culture of Fitness

Sharing his enthusiasm at the event, special guest, Deepak Sharma, Jailor and accomplished bodybuilder, said, "The energy of fitness here is truly vibrant, and it is encouraging to see the youth embracing this initiative so enthusiastically. As responsible citizens, we must actively participate in such events and make fitness an integral part of our daily lives. "The fact that nearly 37 lakh enthusiasts across the country have joined Sundays on Cycle in less than two years reflects the growing fitness consciousness among people. Fitness is real wealth, and we must live by the motto – 'Fitness Ki Dose, Aadha Ghanta Roz'," the Fit India Champion, added.

Diverse Participation and Community Spirit

The event featured an inspiring line-up of guests from the fields of fitness, sports, yoga, academia and cycling. Among the special guests were Deepak, an award-winning bodybuilder with several All India Civil Services and national-level accolades; Jyoti Bharti, a national-level table tennis player, fitness coach and certified yoga instructor; and Pankhuri Srivastava, yoga and meditation coach, and Fit India Ambassador. The event also witnessed the participation of eminent representatives from the Navyoga community, including Santosh Srivastava, Finance Officer, Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University; Dr Swadesh Singh from the Department of Political Science, University of Delhi; Dr Yogesh Sharma, Assistant Professor, Kalindi College, University of Delhi; Dr Krishna Kanhaiya, Yoga Expert at NCERT; and Yoga Guru Navdeep Joshi, Founder of Navyoga Gram and Professor at Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University. Representatives of the NaMo Clubs and Cycling Advisory Committee, including Jagdeep Singh Puri of Turbanators Cycling Club and Shri Dalip Singh Sabharwal, Member, Cycling Advisory Committee, also joined the celebrations, further strengthening the spirit of community participation and cycling advocacy.

Engaging Activities for All

The event commenced with the Nasha Mukt Bharat pledge, led by Fit India Ambassador and yoga and meditation coach Pankhuri Srivastava, encouraging participants to make healthy choices and contribute towards building a drug-free society. The morning featured a 5-km cycling ride along a designated route, accompanied by a range of engaging activities designed to encourage participation across age groups. The event also featured a dedicated Yoga Corner, light Zumba sessions, a photo booth, interactive engagements at the Fitspire stall, a Game Zone powered by Raahgiri Foundation and a recreation zone, creating an energetic and inclusive fitness environment.

The 97th edition was organised with the support of its partners, including Raahgiri Foundation, MY Bharat, Fitspire, Cycling Federation of India (CFI), Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, National Cadet Corps (NCC), National Service Scheme (NSS), Mission LiFE and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. With participation expanding across thousands of locations, Fit India Sundays on Cycle continues to build a nationwide movement that makes fitness a community-driven celebration, encouraging citizens to embrace cycling, physical activity and sustainable living as an everyday way of life. (ANI)