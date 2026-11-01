Bangladesh has called up Amite Hasan to replace injured Mominul Haque for the second Test against West Indies. The hosts look to level the series in Sylhet after falling behind 0-1 following a defeat in the opening match of the series.

Bangladesh Squad Update

Bangladesh have named wicketkeeper-batter Amite Hasan as Mominul Haque’s replacement in their 15-member squad for the second Test against West Indies after the senior batter was ruled out with a head injury sustained during the opening match of the World Test Championship series.

According to the ICC, Mominul suffered the injury while fielding in the first Test and was replaced by concussion substitute Jaker Ali. In accordance with the ICC’s concussion guidelines, Mominul must observe a mandatory minimum seven-day stand-down period before returning to action.

Player Profile and Team Details

Amite, who made his Test debut against Zimbabwe in June this year, has been called up for the match in Sylhet, beginning November 5. The 23-year-old has played only one Test but has an impressive domestic first-class record, scoring 4,040 runs in 54 matches at an average of 50.50.

The squad will be led by Najmul Hossain Shanto, with Shadman Islam, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Litton Das, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Mushfiqur Rahim, Taskin Ahmed and Ebadot Hossain completing the group.

Series Context and Standings

Bangladesh head into the second Test trailing 0-1 after suffering an eight-wicket defeat in the series opener. The hosts had taken a narrow 27-run first-innings lead but were unable to defend a target of 170 in the final innings.

West Indies openers Brandon King and John Campbell put on a century stand to take the visitors close to victory. King remained unbeaten on 81, while Campbell contributed 49 as West Indies completed the chase comfortably. Earlier, Jomel Warrican was the standout performer with the ball, claiming nine wickets in the match to play a decisive role in West Indies' victory.

The defeat also affected Bangladesh's position in the World Test Championship standings, with the side slipping from fourth to fifth. They will now look to level the two-match series in Sylhet, while West Indies will aim to secure a series win. (ANI)

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