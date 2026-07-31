Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya praised Seema Kaliramna for her bronze in discus throw and Lovepreet Singh for his silver in weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games 2026, congratulating them for their medal-winning performances.

Seema Kaliramna's Bronze Medal Performance

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya hailed Indian athletes Seema Kaliramna and Lovepreet Singh for their medal-winning performances at the Commonwealth Games 2026. He lauded Seema for securing bronze in the women's discus throw and praised Lovepreet for clinching silver in the men's 110+ kg weightlifting event with a total lift of 388kg.

"Congratulations to NCOE Patiala athlete Seema on winning the Bronze Medal in the Women's Discus Throw event at the Commonwealth Games," Mandaviya wrote in an X post.

Congratulations to NCOE Patiala athlete Seema on winning the Bronze Medal in the Women's Discus Throw event at the Commonwealth Games.#Cheer4Bharat #CWG2026 pic.twitter.com/xVuj31sEmu — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) July 30, 2026

Kaliramna delivered a memorable performance in the women's discus throw final at the Commonwealth Games 2026, securing the bronze medal. Jamaica's Samantha Hall won gold with a best throw of 61.66m, while Canada's Julia Tunks claimed silver with 60.67m, and Seema finished third with a best throw of 58.65m.

Lovepreet Singh's Dramatic Silver

"Congratulations to Lovepreet Singh on clinching the Silver Medal in the Men's 110+ kg weightlifting event at the Commonwealth Games with a total lift of 388kg," he wrote in an X post.

Congratulations to Lovepreet Singh on clinching the Silver Medal in the Men's 110+ kg weightlifting event at the Commonwealth Games with a total lift of 388kg.#Cheer4Bharat #CWG2026 pic.twitter.com/pYffsUZdeS — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) July 30, 2026

Lovepreet tightened his hold on the gold medal after successfully lifting 212kg in his second clean and jerk attempt, taking his overall total to a Commonwealth Games record 388kg. However, Liti produced a stunning finish to steal the spotlight. Having cleared 207kg in his opening clean and jerk attempt, the New Zealander took a bold gamble by raising the bar by 16kg to 223kg. He executed the lift with composure, pushing his total to 389kg and edging past Lovepreet by a solitary kilogram to claim gold in a dramatic finale. The silver medal marks an improvement on the bronze he won at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

(ANI)