India's Seema Kaliramna won the bronze medal in the women's discus throw final at the Commonwealth Games 2026. Weightlifter Lovepreet Singh clinched a silver in the Men's +110kg, narrowly missing out on the gold medal.

Seema Kaliramna Clinches Discus Throw Bronze

India's Seema Kaliramna delivered a memorable performance in the women's discus throw final at the Commonwealth Games 2026, securing the bronze medal. Jamaica's Samantha Hall won gold with a best throw of 61.66m, while Canada's Julia Tunks claimed silver with 60.67m, and Seema finished third with a best throw of 58.65m.

Seema rose to the occasion with a strong display to earn a well-deserved podium finish, while fellow Indian athlete Nidhi narrowly missed out on a medal, finishing fourth with a best throw of 57.10m. Seema began her campaign with a foul but quickly bounced back with a 57.32m effort before delivering her medal-winning throw of 58.65m in the third round.

Lovepreet Singh Secures Weightlifting Silver in Dramatic Final

Indian weightlifter Lovepreet Singh clinched the silver medal in the Men's +110kg heavyweight category. The Indian lifter delivered a brilliant all-round performance and looked destined for the top step of the podium until a stunning final lift from New Zealand's David Andrew Liti turned the contest on its head.

Lovepreet was sensational throughout the competition. Consistent and composed from his opening lift to his fifth attempt, the Indian stayed comfortably ahead of the field and appeared firmly in control of the gold medal race.

However, Liti produced one of the most memorable moments of the competition, successfully lifting a massive 223kg in the clean and jerk with his final attempt to snatch victory. The New Zealander overturned a daunting 15kg deficit with a single lift, edging Lovepreet by the narrowest possible margin, just one kilogram.

It was a remarkable display of strength and nerve, denying the Indian a memorable gold despite his outstanding effort. The silver medal marks an improvement on the bronze he won at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. With Lovepreet's silver, India added one more medal to its tally as the weightlifting competition at the Commonwealth Games 2026 came to a close.

Parul Chaudhary Finishes 13th in 5000m Final

Meanwhile, Indian long-distance runner Parul Chaudhary concluded her Commonwealth Games 2026 campaign with a 13th-place finish in the women's 5000m final, clocking 15:08.56 seconds in the race held in Glasgow. (ANI)