Wimbledon 2023: Tsitsipas credits Murray, Djokovic, Nadal & Federer for the player he is today

In a highly anticipated second-round match at Wimbledon, Stefanos Tsitsipas emerged as the victor in a closely contested clash against the seasoned British player, Andy Murray. The match showcased Tsitsipas' exceptional skills and determination, highlighting his rising status in the world of tennis. Tsitsipas also expressed his admiration for legendary players like Murray, acknowledging their enduring impact and the role they played in shaping his own success in the sport. With this remarkable victory.

In the 2nd round match, both players displayed exceptional skill, with neither suffering a break of serve in the opening set. In a clinical display during the tiebreak, the Greek World No. 5 seized an early lead in the match.

"It is never easy against Andy. I know everyone loves him here. It was a very difficult game and I was very impressed with his level. Having had two surgeries, I was very impressed with his level today and I wish him the very best," said Tsitsipas in his post-match interview.

Tsitsipas recalled the emotionally charged moment that accompanied the former World No. 1's maiden Wimbledon triumph in 2013.

"As I mentioned a few days ago, I had goosebumps when he won his first Wimbledon title here. I felt for him, how much it meant, this courageous run that he had, I think in 2012 if I'm not wrong," Stefanos Tsitsipas said.

He further disclosed his admiration for Murray, Djokovic, Federer, and Nadal and lauded their significant impact on shaping the sport and influencing his development as a player.

"He was part of the top four for a very long time and I looked up to him, I looked up to Novak, Roger and Rafa. These four guys shaped the game and they are the reason I am the player I am today," he added.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Murray elevated his game and rallied to claim the second and third sets. When play was halted on Thursday, July 6, in adherence to the 11:00 pm curfew, Murray held the advantage at 6-7 (3), 7-6 (2), 6-4.

The intense battle between the two players resumed on Friday, with Tsitsipas demonstrating his dominance in crucial moments. After four hours and 41 minutes of thrilling tennis, Tsitsipas emerged triumphant with a hard-fought 7-6(3), 6-7(2), 4-6, 7-6(3), 6-4 victory.

In the aftermath of his win, Tsitsipas expressed his admiration for Murray, acknowledging the Brit's remarkable level of play throughout their memorable clash.

Looking ahead, Tsitsipas is set to face Laslo Djere in the second round of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. Djere secured his place in the match after defeating Ben Shelton 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3.