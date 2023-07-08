Wimbledon 2023: Novak Djokovic extends winning streak, equals Pete Sampras' record

In a remarkable feat, Novak Djokovic has equalled Pete Sampras' long-standing record of 31 consecutive match wins at Wimbledon during the 2nd round match of Wimbledon 2023.

Novak Djokovic showcased his dominance at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships by breezing past Stan Wawrinka in the third round with a comprehensive 6-3, 6-1, 7-6(5) victory. This win marked Djokovic's 31st consecutive triumph at Wimbledon, matching the impressive record set by Pete Sampras from the 1997 Championships to the fourth round of the 2001 Championships. Notably, Sampras' streak was halted by a young 19-year-old Roger Federer, who defeated him in a memorable encounter.

During his reign in London, Sampras triumphed over Cedric Pioline (1997), Goran Ivansevic (1998), Andre Agassi (1999), and Patrick Rafter (2000) in the Wimbledon finals. In his illustrious career, Sampras secured a remarkable seven Wimbledon titles and a total of 14 Grand Slam titles.

Djokovic's Wimbledon dominance remains unbroken since his quarterfinal retirement against Tomas Berdych in 2017. Since then, he has clinched four Wimbledon titles, overcoming Kevin Anderson (2018), Roger Federer (2019), Matteo Berrettini (2021), and Nick Kyrgios (2022) in the finals.

In 2023, Djokovic stands on the verge of yet another record-breaking achievement, potentially the greatest in tennis history: surpassing the all-time record for the most number of Grand Slam titles. The 36-year-old Serbian recently claimed his 23rd Grand Slam title at the 2023 Roland Garros, matching Serena Williams for the most singles Grand Slam titles by any player in the Open Era.

If Djokovic secures the Wimbledon title this year, he will surpass Williams and also equal Roger Federer's record of eight Wimbledon titles, the most by any male player in the Open Era. The tennis world eagerly anticipates Djokovic's pursuit of history as he continues to make his mark on the sport.

