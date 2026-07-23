Padel's inclusion in the Asian Games is a watershed moment, signalling its transition into the sporting mainstream. WPL Co-Founder Mahesh Bhupathi believes this will drive investment, government attention, and long-term growth across Asia.

Padel's inclusion in the Asian Games marks a watershed moment for one of the world's fastest-growing sports, signalling its transition from a niche discipline into the sporting mainstream. Having expanded rapidly beyond its traditional strongholds of Spain and Argentina, the racquet sport is now poised for a major boost in visibility, investment and participation across Asia.

Bhupathi on Mainstream Acceptance

For World Padel League (WPL) Co-Founder Mahesh Bhupathi, this is the moment padel moves from being an emerging sport to becoming part of the mainstream sporting conversation, according to a press release. "The medals are important, but they're only one part of the story. What really changes is how a sport is perceived. Once you're part of an event like the Asian Games, governments pay attention, federations invest differently, and parents start looking at it as a sporting pathway. That's when a sport really starts moving. At the World Padel League, that's exactly what we've been working towards - bringing the world's best players to India, creating greater visibility for the sport and helping build an ecosystem that can support its long-term growth. The Asian Games is another important step in that journey," he said.

Bhupathi believes the Asian Games will be a defining moment for the sport's development across the region, giving countries a compelling reason to invest in infrastructure, talent development and stronger domestic ecosystems. "It's a defining moment for the sport in this region. Countries like Spain and Argentina have spent years building strong padel cultures, and through the World Padel League, we've had the opportunity to bring many of the world's leading players from these countries to India. Experiencing that level of competition has helped raise awareness and inspire interest. The Asian Games now gives countries across Asia another reason to invest in the sport, build infrastructure and develop talent," he said.

Global Stars Welcome Asian Games Inclusion

The excitement is shared by some of the world's biggest names in the sport. World No. 10 Coki Nieto believes the Asian Games will introduce padel to millions of new fans across the continent. "It's always great to see our sport grow and to see that more and more people are taking it up. Breaking into a market like Asia is a huge step, and I'm sure it will be well received. I think the Asian Games will give many people the chance to discover padel, start playing it and get hooked on it - just as we all did when we first picked up a racket."

World No. 10 Marta Ortega believes the recognition will also elevate padel's standing on the global sporting landscape and strengthen its case for Olympic inclusion. "It's a really important step for padel. It helps the sport reach new countries and new athletes and hopefully brings us one step closer to becoming an Olympic sport. When people see padel at a major multi-sport event, they realise it's a global sport that's growing very fast," said Ortega.

WPL's Role in Global Expansion

For both players, that momentum is something they have already experienced firsthand through the World Padel League, where they witnessed India's growing appetite for the sport and the enthusiasm of a new generation of fans. "You realise that little by little, padel is making its way into countries where it was once unthinkable that it would be played. Thanks to this, you realise just how big our sport is. In this regard, the World Padel League is doing a great job of helping padel reach many more countries," said Nieto.

Ortega added, "After playing in the World Padel League, I could really see how excited people are about padel. It's growing fast, and it's exciting to be part of that journey."

Focus on Sustainable Ecosystem

While global recognition provides a significant boost, Bhupathi believes the next phase will depend on building a sustainable ecosystem that gives more people the opportunity to play, compete and progress in the sport. "Recognition is an important first step, but what sustains a sport is the ecosystem around it. The focus now should be on creating more opportunities for people to play, compete and develop their talent. If we continue investing in those areas, I believe the future of padel is incredibly exciting."

The Future of Padel and the World Padel League

If the Asian Games marks padel's arrival on one of Asia's biggest sporting stages, Bhupathi believes the real transformation will unfold over the coming years, as participation increases, domestic ecosystems strengthen, and new markets establish themselves alongside the sport's traditional powerhouses. "I think we'll be talking about a very different sport five years from now. Participation will be much higher, there'll be stronger domestic ecosystems in emerging markets, and the level of competition will continue to improve. We've already seen what's possible in countries like Spain and Argentina. The opportunity now is for regions like Asia to build on that."

The World Padel League returns for its fourth season from August 12-16 at DOME, SVP Stadium, Mumbai, bringing together 36 of the world's leading international players for five days of elite competition. As padel prepares to make its historic Asian Games debut, the league continues to play a pivotal role in expanding the sport's footprint in India, showcasing world-class competition, inspiring future talent and helping build the ecosystem needed for the sport's long-term growth across the region. (ANI)