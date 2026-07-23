Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain is assured of a medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026. She received a direct entry into the women's 75kg semi-finals due to a small draw, guaranteeing her at least a bronze without fighting a single bout.

Lovlina Borgohain Secures Medal via Bye

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain is assured of a medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 after receiving a bye into the women's 75kg quarter-finals, meaning she does not need to win a bout to secure a podium finish.

Boxing at the Commonwealth Games awards two bronze medals in each weight category, with both losing semi-finalists receiving a bronze. As a result, reaching the last four guarantees a medal, according to Olympics.com.

Lovlina's direct entry into the semi-finals came due to the small size of the women's 75kg draw, which features only five boxers. The category has just one quarter-final bout scheduled for July 28, between England's Mary Kate Smith and Nigeria's Patricia Mbata. Apart from them, Lovlina, Australia's Emma-Sue Greentree and Tuvalu's Tarona Taafaki have advanced directly to the semi-finals.

A Career Milestone for the Olympic Medallist

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic bronze medallist and former world champion will face Taafaki in the semi-finals on July 31, with a place in the final at stake. The 28-year-old's medal will be her first at the Commonwealth Games, irrespective of its colour.

Lovlina had exited the quarter-finals at Gold Coast 2018 after losing to eventual champion Sandy Ryan, while she suffered an opening-round defeat at Birmingham 2022. She competed in the 69kg category at both editions. The medal will also complete Lovlina's medal tally at all major multi-sport events she is eligible for, having already won medals at the Olympics and Asian Games, according to Olympics.com.

Other Indian Boxers in Action

Among other Indian boxers in action, Kapil Pokhariya (men's 90kg), Narender Berwal (men's +90kg), Jaismine Lamboria (women's 57kg), Priya Ghanghas (women's 60kg), Parveen Hooda (women's 65kg) and Arundhati Choudhary (women's 70kg) will begin their campaigns in the quarter-finals. A victory would guarantee each of them a medal.

Event Schedule and Venue

Boxing events at Glasgow 2026 will be held from July 24 to August 1 at the Scottish Event Campus, with the bouts taking place in Hall 5. The preliminary rounds are scheduled from July 24 to 29, while the medal bouts will be held on July 31 and August 1. (ANI)