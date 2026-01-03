Punjab’s Vijay Hazare Trophy clash with Sikkim will feature Shubman Gill, but fans cannot watch live.

Indian ODI and Test captain Shubman Gill’s return to domestic cricket will unfold away from public view. His upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture for Punjab against Sikkim, scheduled for Saturday at the Jaipuria College ground, will be played without spectators. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has directed that no general public be allowed inside the venue, citing security concerns and the absence of proper seating arrangements.

Gill’s appearance marks his first domestic outing since being left out of India’s T20 World Cup squad. Alongside him, pacer Arshdeep Singh will also feature in Punjab’s next two matches. Punjab are set to face Sikkim on January 3 and Goa on January 6, with the latter contest scheduled at the KL Saini Stadium.

According to a BCCI source, only students and staff of Jaipuria College will be permitted entry for the Sikkim game. “The students and staff are allowed inside the premises but there will be enough security arrangements including private bouncers being deployed. In any case, no outsiders will be allowed inside the college premises,” the source explained.

The scheduling of these matches was completed well in advance. The source added that only Mumbai’s fixture had to be shifted to the Sawai Man Singh Stadium from Anantam due to the expected turnout for Rohit Sharma’s participation.

Like the recent Vijay Hazare Trophy games involving Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Gill’s match will not be broadcast on television or streamed online. Fans will therefore have no access to live coverage, making his return a subdued affair despite its significance for Punjab’s campaign.

Gill and Arshdeep Singh were expected to arrive at the venue by Friday evening, but poor weather conditions across north India delayed their travel. “Both Gill and Arshdeep were supposed to arrive by evening but prevailing weather condition in North India has led to delay of their flights. Weather permitting, they will arrive by late night,” the source confirmed.

While the absence of fans and live coverage ensures the match will remain low-key, Punjab will benefit from the presence of two international players as they continue their Vijay Hazare Trophy journey.