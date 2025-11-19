Sai Sudharsan and Dhruv Jurel adopt unusual training methods before India’s decisive Test against South Africa.

India’s preparation for the second Test against South Africa in Guwahati saw unusual scenes on Monday, as batters Sai Sudharsan and Dhruv Jurel trained with only one pad during an optional session at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens. The drill, a traditional method used to sharpen footwork against spin, forced both players to rely solely on their bats rather than pad defence.

Sudharsan, a left‑hander, removed his right pad to lengthen his front‑foot stride while facing spinners. He did not feature in the Eden Test, and his selection for Guwahati remains uncertain. Batting without the front pad against left‑arm spinners and off‑spinners meant he had to avoid blows to the shin or other exposed areas, a risk inherent in the exercise. Coaches have long employed this technique to prevent batters from falling into front‑pad reflexes that often lead to leg‑before dismissals.

The method is designed to encourage stepping out and smothering turn. Jurel, meanwhile, trained without his right pad while practising the reverse sweep on a centre strip. For a right‑hander, the stroke requires a large stride forward with the right leg, and removing the pad helps correct movement while reducing injury risk.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir observed Sudharsan closely during the session. Sudharsan is in contention to replace Shubman Gill, who may miss the Guwahati Test due to a neck spasm. Only six players attended the optional practice, with Ravindra Jadeja, the senior‑most member present, batting for the longest period.

The second and final Test of the series begins November 22 at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. South Africa, reigning World Test Championship winners, hold a 1‑0 lead after their 30‑run victory in Kolkata. The visitors defended a modest 123 inside three days, securing their first Test win in India in 15 years.

That result has given them the chance to clinch a rare series triumph on Indian soil. India, meanwhile, will look to level the contest and avoid a home series defeat. The spotlight now turns to Guwahati, where team selection and player fitness could prove decisive.