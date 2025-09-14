Barcelona's return to the Nou Camp has been postponed due to ongoing renovations and complications with alternative venues. The match against Valencia will now be held at the smaller Estadi Johan Cruyff.

Barcelona’s plans for a smooth start to their new era have once again been disrupted, as tonight’s LaLiga clash against Valencia will be staged in unusual circumstances - at the modest 6,000-seater Estadi Johan Cruyff.

The Catalan giants were hoping to welcome fans back to the Nou Camp for their first home game of the season after beginning their title defence with three fixtures on the road. Instead, construction delays at their historic ground and complications with alternative venues have forced them into a smaller setting at their training complex.

Nou Camp renovations stall again

Barcelona had planned to return to the Nou Camp on a partial basis, playing at a reduced capacity while renovation work continued. However, those plans collapsed when the City Council refused to grant the necessary permission. Work on the vast £1.25 billion redevelopment project is still ongoing, with the completed stadium set to host a record 105,000 spectators.

Post Malone twist leaves Barça in limbo

To add to their difficulties, the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium - used for home matches last season - was suddenly taken out of the equation. The ground was deemed unsafe for football after a Post Malone concert left the pitch damaged and unplayable.

That left the club scrambling to find an alternative venue. As a result, Saturday’s fixture will take place at the Johan Cruyff Stadium in Sant Joan Despi, usually reserved for Barcelona’s women’s team and academy players.

LaLiga clearance and upgrades

League officials inspected the smaller ground earlier this week and requested certain improvements, such as installing additional VAR cameras, before giving the all-clear.

Barcelona addressed the situation in a statement to supporters:

“The Club is working intensively to obtain the necessary administrative permits for the opening of the Spotify Camp Nou stadium in the near future. Therefore, the match will ultimately be played at the Estadi Johan Cruyff. FC Barcelona thanks its members and fans for their understanding and support during the complex yet exciting process of returning to the new Spotify Camp Nou. The Club will soon provide information on all details regarding match organisation and ticketing.”

What’s next for Barcelona?

For now, it remains uncertain how long the first team will be based at the Johan Cruyff Stadium. Club officials are still exploring other options, including the possibility of hosting a game in Miami later this year, as part of their global ambitions.

What was meant to be the grand beginning of a new era at the Nou Camp has instead turned into an improvisation - one where Barcelona’s homecoming is delayed once again, leaving both fans and players adjusting to very different surroundings.