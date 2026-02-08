Team Indiakicked off their quest for the T20 World Cup title defence with a 29-run win over the USA in their tournament opener at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

After posting a total of 161/9 in 20 overs, Indian bowlers restricted the visitors to 132/8 in 20 overs, despite spirited resistance from the USA’s middle-order that briefly threatened to pull off an upset before India’s bowling attack, led by Mohammed Siraj, reasserted control, ensuring that the Men in Blue began their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with a hard-fought yet decisive victory on home soil.

On that note, let’s take a look at key talking points from India’s victory against the USA in the T20 World Cup 2026 Opener.