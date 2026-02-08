- Home
India began their T20 World Cup title defence with a 29-run win over the USA. After a shocking top-order collapse, skipper Suryakumar Yadav’s brilliant 84 powered India to 161/9, before Mohammed Siraj’s 3/29 helped restrict the USA to 132/8.
India Begin T20 World Cup Title Defence on Winning Nore
Team Indiakicked off their quest for the T20 World Cup title defence with a 29-run win over the USA in their tournament opener at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
After posting a total of 161/9 in 20 overs, Indian bowlers restricted the visitors to 132/8 in 20 overs, despite spirited resistance from the USA’s middle-order that briefly threatened to pull off an upset before India’s bowling attack, led by Mohammed Siraj, reasserted control, ensuring that the Men in Blue began their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with a hard-fought yet decisive victory on home soil.
On that note, let’s take a look at key talking points from India’s victory against the USA in the T20 World Cup 2026 Opener.
1. India’s Shock Batting Collapse
The spectators at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai witnessed what turned into a stunning top-order collapse, triggered by South African-born USA pacer Shadley van Schalkwyk. The USA were considered ‘minnows’ against the defending champions India, but their disciplined bowling and understanding of the pitch conditions dismantled the hosts’ top and middle order, leaving India reeling and the packed Wankhede crowd stunned into silence.
In the powerplay, India lost four, and they were reduced to 4/46 with dismissals of Abhishek Sharma (0), Ishan Kishan (20), Tilak Varma, and Shivam Dube (0) before Rinku Singh (6) and Hardik Pandya (5)’s cheap dismissal further collapsed the hosts to 77/6 in 12.4 overs, leaving the hosts in a perilous position before the beginning of the death overs.
2. Suryakumar Yadav’s Rescue Act with Valiant Knock
We would often say when things get tough, leaders rise, and that’s what Suryakumar Yadav did following India’s batting collapse. The situation was shambolic that India were staring at an embarrassment at 77/6, before the skipper stepped up for the side when he was needed the most. Suryakumar was a lone warrior who launched a fearless and calculated counterattack, helping India reach a competitive total on the board.
The flamboyant batter played a brilliant captain’s knock of 84 off 49 balls, including 10 fours and 4 sixes, at an impressive strike rate of 171.43. In the final six overs, Suryakumar smashed 75 runs almost single-handedly, completely shifting the momentum in India’s favour. In fact, Suryakumar Yadav accounted for nearly 53% of India’s 161-run total, underlining how heavily India’s innings revolved around his lone and match-defining effort.
3. Mohammed Siraj’s Replacement Impact
India pacer Mohammed Siraj was not part of the India squad when it was announced in the month of December. With Harshit Rane being ruled out of the tournament due to a knee injury, Siraj was asked to join the India squad. Unexpectedly, the pacer featured in India’s playing XI alongside Arshdeep Singh after Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the opening match against the USA due to viral fever.
Hyderabad pacer made an immediate replacement impact as he was the best bowler for Team India in the opener against the USA. With figures of 3/29 in four overs, Mohammed Siraj led India’s pace attack with control and aggression, striking at crucial moments to break the USA’s momentum and justifying his late inclusion with a match-defining spell in the T20 World Cup opener.
4. Spin Duo Strangled the USA’s Chase
Team India went with only spinners, a spin-bowling all-rounder, Axar Patel and specialist Varun Chakravarthy, who is a mystery spinner. The spin-bowling duo stifled the USA’s run chase in the middle overs by taking crucial wickets that turned the game firmly in India’s favour. In the 12th over, Chakravarthy picked a crucial wicket of Milind Kumar to end his 58-run stand for the fourth wicket with Sanjay Krishnamurthi.
In the 16th over, Axar Patel put the USA in further trouble by dismissing Sanjay and Harmeet Singh and reducing the visitors to 98/6. Three wickets in four overs completely derailed the USA’s chase and extinguished any hopes of a late comeback, as India tightened the screws and sealed a comfortable 29-run victory.
5. India Extends Unbeaten Run in T20 World Cup
Alongside victory in the T20 World Cup opener against the USA, Team India scripted a historic feat in the history of the tournament. The Men in Blue extend their unbeaten streak to nine matches in the marquee event. The streak began during their unbeaten run to the 2024 T20 World Cup title under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, defeating South Africa in the final at Barbados.
With a nine-match unbeaten run, Team India shattered the joint record of eight-match winning streak held by South Africa and Australia in the history of the T20 World Cup. If the Men in Blue win the next game against Namibia in New Delhi, they will become the first team to register a 10-match unbeaten streak in the history of the T20 World Cup.
