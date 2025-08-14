Dr Vece Paes, 1972 Olympic hockey bronze medallist and father of tennis legend Leander Paes, passed away at 80. A multi-sport athlete and sports medicine doctor, he inspired generations in Indian hockey, rugby, cricket, and tennis.

Indian sports lost one of its quietly influential figures on Thursday morning. Dr Vece Paes, a member of the 1972 Munich Olympics bronze-winning hockey team and father of tennis legend Leander Paes, passed away at the age of 80 after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.

The Olympic Bronze That Shaped a Life

In 1972, Vece Paes stood on the Olympic podium with the Indian hockey team, celebrating a hard-earned bronze medal. For him, the achievement went beyond personal glory. It marked the beginning of a lifelong dedication to sport and a commitment to nurturing the next generation of athletes. The medal symbolised years of effort, resilience, and teamwork that would define his journey both on and off the field.

A Multi-Talented Sportsman

Hockey was only part of Vece Paes’ story. He was equally passionate about football, cricket, and rugby. His involvement in rugby grew into leadership, serving as President of the Indian Rugby Football Union from 1996 to 2002. Recognition was never his goal; his true satisfaction came from helping young players discover their potential and fostering the growth of sports across the country.

A Doctor Who Quietly Guided Athletes

Beyond playing and leading, Vece Paes was a sports medicine doctor, working quietly behind the scenes with the BCCI, the Asian Cricket Council, and the Indian Davis Cup team. He focused on helping athletes recover from injuries, maintain peak fitness, and approach their careers with discipline. His presence was always understated, but the impact he had on countless sports careers was profound.

A Father and Mentor

At home, Vece’s lessons were shown through actions rather than words. The discipline, humility, and love for the game he lived by became the foundation of Leander Paes’ remarkable tennis career. His mentorship extended far beyond his family, touching young athletes across India and leaving an imprint on Indian sports culture.

Dr Vece Paes lived a life devoted to sport, quietly shaping Indian athletics in ways that went far beyond medals and titles. From hockey fields to clinics, rugby pitches to tennis courts, his dedication, humility, and guidance will continue to inspire athletes and sports lovers for generations to come.