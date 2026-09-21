The Indian women's hockey team continued their goal-scoring rampage at the Asian Games 2026, crushing Indonesia 17-1. Deepika Sehrawat and Rutuja Pisal were the stars, each scoring a hat-trick in the comprehensive Pool B victory.

Deepika Sehrawat and Rutuja Pisal were the biggest shining stars as the Indian women's hockey team continued their dominant run at the Asian Games 2026, beating Indonesia 17-1 in their second Pool B match on Monday.

After Deepika ran riot over Uzbekistan with a record-breaking eight goals in India's 19-0 win, she contributed three more alongside Rutuja, while Sunelita Toppo, skipper Salima Tete, and Sakshi Rana were other big names among the goal scorers.

India's Relentless Attack

In the clash against Indonesia, the record-breaker Deepika started the goal party with a penalty corner conversion in the eighth minute, delivering a superb dragflick.

In the next seven minutes, it rained goals as Sunelita Toppo (11th minute), Lalremsiami (13th minute penalty conversion) and Rutuja Pisal (15th minute) made it 4-0 at the end of the first quarter.

The goal from Lalremsiami came after a strike from a penalty corner by Navneet was saved, but the former managed a goal on the rebound.

Rutuja's first strike was also a rebound conversion from close range, after Deepika's hit was blocked by the goalie.

Lalremsiami started the second quarter with a bang, as a long low pass, blocked by the goalie, was caught by Indian forwards, and it was she who got the ball and smashed a reverse hit for her second goal of the day in the 16th minute.

Rutuja scored her second goal in the 20th minute, with Neha entering the circle with the ball, passing it to Rutuja, who made no mistake in striking and making it 6-0.

The goal party continued with Sakshi Rana registering her name on the scoring sheet in the 25th minute and two successful penalty corner conversions coming from Deepika (28th minute) and Sunelita (30th minute).

Dominance by the Numbers

The scoreline was 9-0 at half-time, with India all over Indonesia. By half-time, India enjoyed better ball possession of 55 per cent and had more penalty corners (nine) as compared to just two by Indonesia.

Second Half Onslaught

After half-time, skipper Salima Tete (34th minute), Navneet (35th minute), Ishika (36th minute), Rutuja (39th minute) and Deepika (40th minute) continued the onslaught, making it 14-1 as Indonesia got Innes Adiyita to score a goal in the 32nd minute.

Navneet (56th and 57th minute) and Sakshi Rana (57th minute) piled on more goals for India.

Continuing a Record Run

Indian women's hockey team began their campaign dominantly after they thrashed Uzbekistan 19-0 in their opening match of the ongoing Asian Games 2026.

Forward Deepika was the star of the show, scoring eight goals, including five from penalty corners, while Ishika also completed a hat-trick as India produced a one-sided performance. Deepika set the record for most goals by an individual player in an Asian Games match. (ANI)