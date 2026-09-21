India’s goalkeeper Savita Punia became the most-capped player in Indian women’s hockey history, surpassing Vandana Katariya's record of 320 appearances. She reached the milestone during India’s Pool B fixture against Indonesia at the Asian Games.

Career Highlights -Three-time FIH Goalkeeper of the Year (2020, 2021, 2023) -Vice-captain of the India team that finished a historic fourth at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics -Part of the team that finished fifth at FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 – best finish in 52 years -Captained India to a bronze medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, sealed with a match-winning penalty shootout performance -Led India to the inaugural FIH Nations Cup title in 2022 -Recipient of the Arjuna Award (2018) and the Padma Shri (2025) -Hockey India Baljit Singh Award for Goalkeeper of the Year (2015, 2024) -Hockey India Balbir Singh Senior Award for Player of the Year (2021, 2022, 2024)The record Savita has now surpassed was set by Vandana, India’s all-time leading goal-scorer, who made her international debut in 2009 -- the same year as Savita -- and retired in April 2025 after 320 caps and 158 goals across a 16-year career that included a historic Olympic hat-trick at the Tokyo Games and the Padma Shri. 'This Record Doesn’t Belong to Me Alone' Speaking after the match, Savita said, “I want to start by saying thank you -- to my family, my coaches, my teammates and every single person who has stood behind me since I was a young girl learning to save my first penalty corner. Honestly, I never thought I would reach this milestone.”“When I started, I was just trying to earn my place in the team and make my family proud. I never imagined I would one day be called the most-capped player in the history of Indian women’s hockey. This record doesn’t belong to me alone -- it belongs to everyone who has played alongside me, and to Vandana too, because she set the bar and pushed all of us to reach higher. My biggest hope now is that the younger generation coming up sees this and believes it’s possible for them too. I want them to keep growing, keep working and keep dreaming big for Indian hockey. This game has given me everything, and I will keep giving back to it for as long as I can.” Hockey India Hails Historic Achievement Praising Savita on her longevity, Hockey India President Dr Dilip Tirkey said, "Savita's record is a testament to two decades of discipline and quiet leadership. She has been the backbone of this team, and today's milestone is thoroughly deserved."Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh said, "On behalf of Hockey India, congratulations to Savita on this historic achievement. Her journey is an inspiration for every young goalkeeper dreaming of wearing the India jersey."India’s women’s hockey team continues its campaign at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games, which also serves as a direct qualification pathway to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) India’s goalkeeper Savita Punia on Monday became the most-capped player in the history of Indian women’s hockey, surpassing the previous record of 320 senior international appearances held by former India striker Vandana Katariya. Savita reached the milestone during India’s Pool B fixture against Indonesia at the ongoing Asian Games in Japan, adding another landmark to a career already defined by longevity, composure and clutch performances under pressure, as per a press release from Hockey India.In recognition of the achievement, Hockey India announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for Savita. Known across the hockey world as ‘The Wall of India’ for her shot-stopping skills in open play and her nerveless record in penalty shoot-outs, the 36-year-old Savita made her senior international debut in 2009. Since then, she has been ever-present through three Olympic Games, two Asian Games campaigns, the Commonwealth Games and multiple Asian Champions Trophy and FIH Pro League seasons -- evolving from a promising young shot-stopper into the backbone and long-time captain of the Indian women’s team, before the current skipper Salima Tete took over.Savita reached her 300th international cap in February 2025 against the Netherlands in the FIH Hockey Pro League, becoming only the second Indian woman -- after Vandana -- to cross the 300-cap mark, and only the second Indian goalkeeper, after PR Sreejesh, to do so. She equalled Vandana’s all-time record of 320 caps on September 20, 2026, in India’s emphatic 19-0 win over Uzbekistan in the Asian Games 2026 opener, before going past it on Monday.-Three-time FIH Goalkeeper of the Year (2020, 2021, 2023) -Vice-captain of the India team that finished a historic fourth at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics -Part of the team that finished fifth at FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 – best finish in 52 years -Captained India to a bronze medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, sealed with a match-winning penalty shootout performance -Led India to the inaugural FIH Nations Cup title in 2022 -Recipient of the Arjuna Award (2018) and the Padma Shri (2025) -Hockey India Baljit Singh Award for Goalkeeper of the Year (2015, 2024) -Hockey India Balbir Singh Senior Award for Player of the Year (2021, 2022, 2024)The record Savita has now surpassed was set by Vandana, India’s all-time leading goal-scorer, who made her international debut in 2009 -- the same year as Savita -- and retired in April 2025 after 320 caps and 158 goals across a 16-year career that included a historic Olympic hat-trick at the Tokyo Games and the Padma Shri.Speaking after the match, Savita said, “I want to start by saying thank you -- to my family, my coaches, my teammates and every single person who has stood behind me since I was a young girl learning to save my first penalty corner. Honestly, I never thought I would reach this milestone.”“When I started, I was just trying to earn my place in the team and make my family proud. I never imagined I would one day be called the most-capped player in the history of Indian women’s hockey. This record doesn’t belong to me alone -- it belongs to everyone who has played alongside me, and to Vandana too, because she set the bar and pushed all of us to reach higher. My biggest hope now is that the younger generation coming up sees this and believes it’s possible for them too. I want them to keep growing, keep working and keep dreaming big for Indian hockey. This game has given me everything, and I will keep giving back to it for as long as I can.”Praising Savita on her longevity, Hockey India President Dr Dilip Tirkey said, "Savita's record is a testament to two decades of discipline and quiet leadership. She has been the backbone of this team, and today's milestone is thoroughly deserved."Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh said, "On behalf of Hockey India, congratulations to Savita on this historic achievement. Her journey is an inspiration for every young goalkeeper dreaming of wearing the India jersey."India’s women’s hockey team continues its campaign at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games, which also serves as a direct qualification pathway to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.