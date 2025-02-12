Champion's Trophy 2025: Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of CT owing to back injury; Check full squad list

Updated: Feb 12, 2025, 12:39 AM IST

India's fast-bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will miss the 2025 Champions Trophy due to a lower back injury, as confirmed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday (February 11). Harshit Rana has been selected as his replacement for the upcoming eight-team tournament

Bumrah, who was a standout performer in India's Border-Gavaskar Trophy triumph in Australia, led the team in the final Test in Sydney. However, he had to leave the field midway through the second day due to a back problem and was unable to bowl for the remainder of the match. Although initially included in the squad for the third ODI against England, subject to fitness, his recovery has taken longer than anticipated, ruling him out of the Champions Trophy

Varun Chakaravarthy

Additionally, India's selection panel has made another change to the squad, bringing in spinner Varun Chakaravarthy in place of Yashasvi Jaiswal. Varun recently made an impact in the T20I series against England, finishing as the highest wicket-taker with 14 scalps in five matches. He subsequently earned a call-up for the ODI series, making his debut in the second game and returning figures of 1/54

Harshit Rana

Harshit Rana, a relatively new face in international cricket, made his debut during the Border-Gavaskar series in November 2024. He has represented India in two Tests, two ODIs, and one T20I so far. Notably, he became the first Indian bowler to take at least three wickets on his debut in all three formats

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal has been named among the standby players, alongside Mohammed Siraj and Shivam Dube. These three will remain non-traveling reserves but could be called upon if needed

India, placed in Group A, will open their Champions Trophy campaign against Bangladesh on February 20. Their highly anticipated clash with Pakistan is set for February 23, followed by their final group-stage match against New Zealand on March 2. All three games will be held in Dubai

India's Final Squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill (Vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy

