The Indian women's shooting team, comprising Manisha Keer, Neeru, and Aashima Ahlawat, clinched the silver medal in the trap team event at the Asian Games 2026 in Japan. Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated the trio for their win.

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday congratulated Manisha Keer, Neeru and Aashima Ahlawat after the Indian women's shooting team secured the silver medal in the trap team event at the Asian Games 2026. Mandaviya extended his congratulations to the trio, particularly highlighting Asian Games debutants Neeru and Aashima Ahlawat, in a post on X.

"Heartiest congratulations to Manisha Keer, Asian Games debutants Neeru and Aashima Ahlawat on securing the Silver Medal in the Women’s Trap Team event at the Asian Games 2026," Mandaviya wrote on X.

Heartiest congratulations to Manisha Keer, Asian Games debutants Neeru and Aashima Ahlawat on securing the Silver Medal in the Women’s Trap Team event at the Asian Games 2026.#Cheer4Bharat pic.twitter.com/Oaz5qpCFQ5 — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) September 29, 2026

Details of the Silver Medal Win

The Indian women's shooting team of Neeru, Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer clinched the silver medal in the women's trap team event at the Asian Games 2026 in Japan on Tuesday. The Indian trio finished with a combined score of 328 points, three points ahead of Kuwait, who secured the bronze medal with 325 points. China won the gold medal with a score of 346 points.

Neeru produced India's best individual performance, scoring 118 out of 125 to help the team finish ahead of Kuwait and secure the silver medal. Aashima and Manisha contributed scores of 106 and 104, respectively, out of a possible 125. Neeru also finished joint-top in the individual qualifying round alongside Qatar's Ray Bassil. She will compete in the individual final later on Tuesday.

The silver medal marks India's podium finish in the women's trap team event at the ongoing Asian Games in Japan.

Other Indian Results at the Games

India's Shapath Bharadwaj, Kynan Chenai and Ahvar Rizvi finished sixth in the men's trap team final, with Shapath advancing to the individual final. In archery, Dhiraj Bommadevara and Neeraj Chauhan reached the men's recurve individual quarterfinals after winning their respective Round of 16 matches. In canoe slalom, Hitesh Kewat and Pradhyumna Singh Rathod, along with Pallavi Jagtap and Rina Sen, advanced to the semi-finals. India finished seventh in men's team sprint and sixth in women's team sprint cycling, while the women's team pursuit squad finished fifth and last. In kurash, Vipin Kumar lost his men's 66kg Round of 16 bout, while India's women's squash team defeated Iran 3-0 to reach the quarterfinals. In surfing, Kishore Kumar Anbarasu was knocked out in the men's shortboard quarterfinal. (ANI)