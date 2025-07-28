19-year-old Divya Deshmukh from Nagpur wins the FIDE Women’s World Cup, becomes India’s 88th Grandmaster, and inspires a new generation of chess players with her remarkable journey.

At just 19, Divya Deshmukh has given Indian chess a moment to remember. The youngster from Nagpur claimed the FIDE Women’s World Cup, defeating her senior and one of India’s greatest players, Koneru Humpy, in a nerve-wracking tiebreak. For Divya, the victory was doubly sweet—it also made her a Grandmaster, the highest title in chess, and earned her a place among India’s elite as the 88th Grandmaster in the country’s history.

She’s now only the fourth Indian woman to reach this level, joining Koneru Humpy, Dronavalli Harika, and R Vaishali. For someone who picked up the game as a kindergartener, the moment felt like a dream made real.

How Divya Deshmukh Won the Women’s World Cup

The final against Humpy was a gripping duel between generations. Both classical games over the weekend ended in draws, leaving Monday’s tiebreakers to decide it all. Nerves played their part—Humpy, usually a pillar of composure, made uncharacteristic errors under the clock.

Divya, who seemed almost serene, pounced when the chances came. Her attacking play in the first tiebreak put her senior opponent on the defensive, and in the second game, she sealed the deal.

From Nagpur to the World Stage

Divya’s journey began far from the big chess academies, in Nagpur, where her parents introduced her to the game at the age of five.

“I started playing the sport accidentally. My sister used to go to badminton classes, one day my parents took me as well. But I was just four or five years old then, and I didn’t even reach the badminton net. There was a chess class happening in the same building, so my parents took me there. I liked the sport. Then, I just stuck with chess," Divya had said in 2023.

Her early days were filled with schoolbooks in one hand and chessboards in the other. By nine, she was already dominating state-level tournaments.

Her family became her biggest support system—her mother often managing travel, coaching schedules, and even helping Divya balance studies with back-to-back tournaments. Sacrifices were plenty: missed birthdays, late-night practice sessions, and endless travel. But those sacrifices are now paying off.

Divya Deshmukh's Career Milestones: A Rising Star

Divya’s list of achievements shows how consistent and determined she has been:

2016: Wins the National Sub-Junior Girls Championship at just 10.

2018: Bags bronze at the World Youth Chess Championship (U-12).

2021: Achieves Woman Grandmaster (WGM) title at 15 years, 1 month.

2022: Helps India win gold on Board 3 and team bronze at the Chess Olympiad.

2023: Becomes Indian Women’s National Champion.

2024: Secures a spot in the Women’s Candidates Tournament.

2025: Lifts the FIDE Women’s World Cup and earns the Grandmaster title.

Despite her achievements, Divya insists she’s still just like any other 19-year-old. She enjoys reading, listening to music, and hanging out with friends whenever her schedule allows. But when it’s time to compete, she’s laser-focused, ready to give everything for the game she loves.

Divya Deshmukh's Net Worth and Women's World Cup Prize Money

The 2025 FIDE Women’s World Cup offered a total prize pool of US $691,250, distributed among participants based on their progress through the tournament. Champion Divya Deshmukh claimed the top prize of US $50,000 (approximately Rs 41.6 lakh), while runner-up Koneru Humpy earned US $35,000 (around Rs 29.1 lakh).

Divya’s net worth is estimated between Rs 1 and Rs 1.5 crore (publicly not disclosed), a figure expected to grow as sponsorships and brand partnerships pour in.