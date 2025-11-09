Akash Kumar Choudhary, a 25-year-old cricketer from Meghalaya, created history by smashing the fastest-ever fifty in First-Class cricket, reaching the mark in just 11 balls during a Ranji Trophy match against Arunachal Pradesh.

Records tumbled in Surat on Sunday as Meghalaya’s Akash Kumar Choudhary etched his name into cricket history books by scoring the fastest fifty in First-Class cricket, reaching the mark in just 11 balls against Arunachal Pradesh.

The 25-year-old right-hander’s extraordinary knock broke the previous record of 12 balls set by England’s Wayne White for Leicestershire in 2012. Choudhary’s innings, which included eight consecutive sixes, left spectators and fellow players in disbelief.

Coming in at No. 8, with Meghalaya already dominating at 576 for 6, Choudhary wasted no time in changing the game’s tempo. Facing bowler Limar Dabi, he launched six sixes in a single over, a feat rarely seen even in T20 cricket.

By the time Meghalaya declared their innings at 628 for 6, Choudhary was unbeaten on 50 off just 14 balls. His blitz included eight sixes and two fours, taking only nine minutes, the second-fastest fifty by time, just behind Clive Inman’s 8-minute record set in 1965 for Ceylon.

Choudhary’s innings not only set a new world record but also broke several Indian milestones. It became the fastest fifty in Ranji Trophy history, surpassing Bandeep Singh’s 15-ball fifty for Jammu & Kashmir in 2015. It outpaced all previous First-Class records across domestic and international levels.

11 balls: Akash Kumar Choudhary (Meghalaya vs Arunachal Pradesh, 2025)

12 balls: Wayne White (Leicestershire vs Essex, 2012)

13 balls: Michael van Vuuren (Eastern Province B, 1984/85)

14 balls: Ned Eckersley (Leicestershire vs Essex, 2012)

15 balls: Bandeep Singh (Jammu & Kashmir vs Tripura, 2015/16)

Choudhary’s journey to this record-breaking moment has not been easy. He made his First-Class debut in 2019 against Nagaland and also played List-A and T20 matches the same year. Before this game, Choudhary had struggled with form, averaging just 14.37 in 30 matches with only two fifties to his name. In recent games, he had failed to cross 20 runs in five consecutive innings.

However, signs of recovery appeared when he scored a half-century against Bihar in Meghalaya’s last match. Sunday’s innings confirmed his return to form, in the most spectacular way possible.

Adding to his all-round contribution, Choudhary also opened the bowling and picked up an early wicket, completing what could only be described as a dream day for the Meghalaya all-rounder.

While Choudhary’s record grabbed headlines, Meghalaya’s innings was a complete team performance. Wicketkeeper Arpit Bhatewara scored a double century. Skipper Kishan Lyngdoh and Rahul Dalal hit centuries. Ajay Duhan contributed with a solid half-century. Meghalaya declared their innings at 628/6, one of their highest totals in Ranji history.

Bhatewara, who was born in Madhya Pradesh, has previously represented Baroda. Dalal and Duhan have played for Haryana, while bowler TNR Mohith, who picked up three wickets, has earlier played for Hyderabad.

In response, Arunachal Pradesh was bowled out for just 73 runs. Pacer Aryan Bora led the bowling attack, taking four wickets, while Choudhary and others chipped in to complete a one-sided contest.

Meghalaya enforced a strong lead, leaving Arunachal trailing by 593 runs, a reflection of the gulf between the two teams in the Plate Group this season.

Choudhary’s 11-ball fifty has given the Ranji Trophy a fresh spark, showing that even in the longer format, explosive batting can grab global attention.

His feat joins a string of remarkable achievements in the ongoing Plate Group, including Bihar’s Vaibhav Suryavanshi becoming the youngest Ranji player ever, and Goa’s Kashyap Bakle and Snehal Kauthankar’s 606-run partnership.

With his name now written into cricket’s history books, Akash Kumar Choudhary has shown that talent from smaller teams can make global headlines. His 11-ball storm in Surat will be remembered as the day red-ball cricket met T20-style aggression.