Ahead of the South Africa Tests, Yashasvi Jaiswal impressed in the Ranji Trophy with a century for Mumbai against Rajasthan, underlining his red-ball commitment and consistency as India’s key opener, even as fans question his white-ball absence.

Ahead of the upcoming Test series against South Africa, Team India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal warmed up in Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy 2025/26 match against Rajasthan at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Jaiswal returned to the side after missing earlier rounds of the ongoing Ranji Trophy season.

Since the 23-year-old is not part of India A’s ongoing two unofficial Tests against South Africa A, he opted to stay with his state side to sharpen his red-ball game ahead of the Test series against the touring South Africa, led by Temba Bavuma. Yashasvi Jaiswal is in the scheme of things for India’s red-ball setup, with the upcoming South Africa Tests serving as an ideal platform for the in-form opener to extend his dominance in familiar conditions.

Following the conclusion of the West Indies Test series, Yashasvi Jaiswal was on a short break before first-class cricket for the Ranji Trophy 2025/26 to maintain his red-ball form. The youngster, who had initially considered switching to Goa before taking a U-turn to stay with Mumbai, informed Mumbai cricket management about his availability for the ongoing Ranji Trophy match against Rajasthan.

Unstoppable Yashasvi Jaiswal

Since the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, Yashasvi Jaiswal has been maintaining impressive form in red-ball cricket. In the Australia Test series, Jaiswal was India’s highest run-getter with 391 runs, including a century and two fifties, at an average of 43.44 in 10 innings. In his maiden England tour, the southpaw aggregated 411 runs, including two centuries and as many fifties, at an average of 41.10 in 10 innings.

His performance in the overseas Test tours of Australia and England, Yashasvi Jaiswal further cemented his place in India’s red-ball setup. The 23-year-old carried on his form into the West Indies Test series, wherein he was the highest run-getter with 219 runs, including a century, at an average of 73 in three matches. Despite a short break, Jaiswal’s form has shown no signs of decline, as he continues to pile on runs in domestic cricket.

In the recently concluded Ranji Trophy match against Rajasthan, Yashasvi Jaiswal showcased his sublime touch once again. In the first innings, the left-handed opener scored 67 to help Mumbai post 254, before playing a brilliant innings of 154 off 176 balls, leading Mumbai’s strong counter-attack against the hosts’ imposing total of 617/6.

After being regular in India’s Test setup, Yashasvi Jaiswal’s appearance in domestic cricket, especially the Ranji Trophy, has been a choice rather than a compulsion, underscoring his commitment to sharpening his red-ball game and rewarding the state side with his readiness.

Jaiswal’s consistency in red-ball cricket has been the hallmark of his evolution as a dependable opener, reflecting his ability to adapt across conditions and deliver match-winning performances for both India and Mumbai.

Jaiswal for his Consistency in Red-Ball Cricket

Following his impressive outing for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy match against Rajasthan, Yashasvi Jaiswal earned praise from fans and cricket enthusiasts, who lauded the youngster for maintaining his peak form in red-ball cricket.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), netizens praised Jaiswal’s commitment to red-ball cricket ahead of the South Africa Test series, while calling him ‘the future of Indian cricket’. However, others were quite fathomed over his lack of participation in white-ball cricket, given his attacking style of batting, and questioned the team management for not considering him for India’s limited-overs setup despite his explosive potential.

Since 2024, Yashasvi Jasiwal has scored the most runs for India in Tests, amassing 2148 runs, including 2 double centuries, 4 centuries, and 11 fifties, at an average of 50.95 in 23 matches, making him one of the most consistent performers in India’s red-ball lineup.

Jaiswal’s consistent run of form in red-ball cricket is a major boost for Team India ahead of the Test series against South Africa, which will begin on November 14.