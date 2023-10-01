Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Aditi Ashok, first Indian woman golfer to win medal at Asian Games?

    Aditi Ashok made history by securing a silver medal at the 2023 Asian Games in women's golf. Despite a strong start and a commanding lead, a challenging final round saw her settle for second place. Aditi's achievement marked a milestone in Indian golfing history

    First Published Oct 1, 2023, 11:20 AM IST

    Indian golfer Aditi Ashok made history by securing a silver medal in the women's individual golf event at the 2023 Asian Games. Aditi, who was in contention for the gold medal after a strong performance in Round 3, appeared poised for the top spot. However, a series of unfortunate events during the 18 holes on the final day saw her slip out of the first place.

    On the last day of the competition, Aditi Ashok's fortunes took a downturn as she carded a fluctuating score of 73. Despite a commanding seven-stroke lead going into the final day, Aditi faced challenges, posting four bogeys and a double bogey, with only a single birdie. This performance dropped her to the second position.

    The 25-year-old golfer concluded her campaign with a four-day total score of 17-under 271. Arpichuya Yubol of Thailand seized the opportunity, capitalizing on Aditi's setbacks to claim the gold medal. Aditi Ashok etched her name in Indian sports history as the first female golfer to earn a medal at the Asian Games.

    This achievement marked India's fourth individual gold medal, with Lakshman Singh and Shiv Kapur winning gold in 1982 and 2002, respectively, and Rajiv Mohta securing silver in New Delhi.

    Who is Adii Ashok?

    Aditi Ashok, born on March 29, 1998, in Bangalore, India, has established herself as a prominent figure in women's golf. She began her golf journey by winning state-level tournaments, including the Karnataka Junior and South Indian Junior Championships, at the age of 13 in 2011. In the same year, she clinched the national amateur title. Aditi turned professional in 2016 and has since competed in various international golf tournaments.

    Aditi Ashok has proudly represented India in numerous golf events, including the Olympics, and has participated in the Ladies European Tour (LeT) and the LPGA Tour, achieving notable success. She is recognized as one of the promising young talents in Indian and international golf.

