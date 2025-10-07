Erling Haaland is dominating the 2025/26 Premier League Golden Boot race with nine goals in seven matches, aiming to reclaim his title. While last season's winner Mohamed Salah struggle, surprise contenders are emerging.

Manchester City’s Erling Braut Haaland is determined to regain his crown as the Premier League’s top scorer this season. After winning the Golden Boot in each of the previous two seasons, he was dethroned last year by Mohamed Salah, who propelled Liverpool to the league title with an impressive 29 goals. Haaland finished third in the 2024/25 race, just one goal behind Alexander Isak of Newcastle United, who scored 23 times despite battling injury setbacks.

Haaland has hit the ground running in 2025/26, scoring nine goals in just seven league matches and leading the charts in goalscoring. His early form suggests he's on a mission to secure his third Golden Boot in four years, a feat that would be difficult for others to challenge unless they mount a series of herculean efforts.

Challengers in the Race for the Golden Boot

Liverpool’s signing of Alexander Isak from Newcastle last summer was a record-breaking £125 million, aiming to bolster their attacking options. However, the move hasn’t paid off as expected—Isak is yet to score in the league. Meanwhile, Hugo Ekitike, another new signing from Eintracht Frankfurt, has made an immediate impact with three goals in six games, including one on his Premier League debut against Bournemouth. If Liverpool’s manager Arne Slot can find the right chemistry for both these big-strike talents, they could give Haaland a serious challenge.

Salah, the league’s top scorer last season, appears to be losing some of his goal-scoring edge, managing just two goals in seven matches. Unless he finds his scoring touch again after the international break, he might find himself off the pace for the Golden Boot.

Other Potential Contenders

Arsenal’s Viktor Gyokeres is a player to watch. Despite a subpar run lately, there is hope he might reignite his scoring touch once he adapts fully to the high tempo of the Premier League.

Newcastle’s recent signing Nick Woltemade, who scored 12 Bundesliga goals last season, has quickly made a mark with three goals in his first four league games, sparking hopes among fans that he can surpass that tally in the Premier League this time around.

Meanwhile, Chelsea’s Joao Pedro started brightly by scoring in two consecutive matches but has since gone six games without a goal, and injuries threaten to hamper Cole Palmer’s chances to challenge for the top scorer position this season.

Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo is emerging as Haaland’s most immediate rival, having scored six goals in his opening seven matches.

With several key players from the league’s giants struggling for consistency, Haaland may find himself with a clear path to a third Golden Boot if injuries and form issues don’t hamper his campaign.