Indian pace superstar Jasprit Bumrah has recalled a game he played in college, where he donned a much different role from what he is famous for - a toe-crushing, swinging pace. Bumrah said he "bowled off spin, kept wickets and even batted at number six". The video of Bumrah wearing wicketkeeping gloves during an Indian Premier League (IPL) training session was posted by the Mumbai Indians (MI) franchise. In that video, Bumrah is seen having some fun with wicketkeeping gloves covering his hands, which usually have a shimmering cricket ball ready to cause a surprise. https://x.com/mipaltan/status/2007030014055968981

The All-Rounder Role

"In a college game, for my university, there was that one game where I bowled off spin, kept wickets and did a stumping as well and batted at number six. I did everything!," he said.

Stellar 2025 Performance

Bumrah finished 2025 with 45 wickets in 21 matches at an average of 21.77 and an economy rate of 3.44, with three five-wicket hauls in 25 innings, all coming in Test matches and best figures of 5/27. He also won the Asia Cup with Team India and reached the playoffs with MI in IPL 2025, finishing with 18 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 17.55. This included a five-wicket haul, the seventh-highest wicket tally in the competition.

Eyeing a New Milestone

As Bumrah starts his year 2026, he will be aiming to become the eighth-Indian bowler and fourth Indian pacer to complete 500 international wickets, being 14 wickets shy of the landmark. He has taken 486 wickets in 224 matches at an average of 20.60, with 18 five-wicket hauls to his name and best figures of 6/19.