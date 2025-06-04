In a video now going viral on social media, Kohli is seen curiously opening the lid of the IPL trophy like a kid and checking what’s inside it. His curious gesture sparked loud laughter among his teammates.

After 18 seasons of unwavering commitment and countless moments of heartbreak, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) finally laid their hands on the coveted Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy, defeating Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs in a thrilling final. The long-awaited triumph marked a historic moment not just for the franchise but also for one of its most iconic players, Virat Kohli.

Kohli, who has been with RCB since the inception of the league in 2008, shared a heartfelt post on his official Instagram, expressing what the victory meant to him, the team, and millions of fans who stood by the franchise through every high and low.

Virat Kohli's curious IPL trophy peek moment

Emotions, hugs, tears, high fives, shouts, and roars filled the air as RCB lifted the trophy at the packed Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Amidst the grand celebrations, a light-hearted moment featuring Virat Kohli caught fans’ attention. In a video now going viral on social media, Kohli is seen curiously opening the lid of the IPL trophy like a kid and checking what’s inside it. His curious gesture sparked loud laughter among his teammates.

Kohli, who played a crucial role throughout the season, has long been the emotional heartbeat of the RCB franchise. His words echo the sentiments of an entire fan base that has endured years of near-misses and heartbreaks, finally rewarded with a moment of glory.

He has played 15 games, where he amassed 657 runs, with an average of 54.75, and a strike rate of 144.71, and scored eight fifties, with a highest score of 73 not out.

Virat Kohli pens emotional note after RCB win

"This team made the dream possible, a season I'll never ever forget," Kohli wrote.

"We've thoroughly enjoyed the ride over the last 2.5 months. This one is for the fans of RCB who never ever left our side in the worst of times," he added.

In his emotional post, Kohli dedicated the win to the years of struggle and resilience the team has shown, and the sacrifices made by the players over the years.

"This one is for all the years of heartbreaks and disappointment. This is for every inch of effort left on the field playing for this team," he said.

Reflecting on his own personal journey, the 36-year-old batting legend acknowledged the wait to finally lift the trophy.

"As far as the IPL trophy is concerned--you've made me wait 18 years to be able to lift you and celebrate, my friend but it's been absolutely worth the wait," he added.

