Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) stalwart Virat Kohli had a heartwarming moment with former India captain and head coach Ravi Shastri after the team’s maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title win on Tuesday, June 3.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally ended their 18-year drought of clinching their maiden IPL trophy by defeating two-time finalists Punjab Kings at the packed Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Bengaluru were one of the three original teams, alongside Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals, to have not won an IPL title since the inaugural season of the tournament in 2008.

RCB reached three finals thrice in 2009, 2011, and 2016, but always fell short of getting hold of the coveted trophy. In their first final appearance in nine years, Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally managed to put their long-awaited dream to rest by beating Punjab Kings in a thrilling contest, marking a historic moment for the franchise and its passionate fanbase.

Virat Kohli-Ravi Shastri’s moment

As the Royal Challengers Bengaluru team was celebrating the title win in Ahmedabad, Virat Kohli spotted Ravi Shastri, who was doing his broadcasting duties during the IPL final.

In a video that went viral on social media, as soon as Kohli saw Shastri, he turned into a kid and ran towards the former India head coach and jumped into his arms, shared an emotional embrace. Ravi Shastri hugged Kohli tightly as RBC stalwart finally got his hands on the coveted trophy after a long 18 years.

Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri share a strong bond and camaraderie as players and coaches who navigated some of Indian cricket’s historic and memorable moments, especially in Test Cricket, including historic Test wins overseas and a dominant run across formats during Shastri’s tenure. One of the memorable victories for India under Shastri’s stint as head coach was winning the Test series in Australia as well as the historic 2020-21 series victory against Australia on their soil following the Gabba Test.

The relationship between Kohli and Shastri can be evident from the fact that the ace batter spoke to the former head coach before taking a call on his retirement from Test cricket ahead of the England tour. Kohli announced his retirement from the longest format of the game before the five-match Test series against England, pulling the curtains down on his illustrious red-ball career after playing for 14 years and 123 matches.

Virat Kohli finally realizes his dream of being an IPL champion

More than the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, it was Virat Kohli who finally realized his dream of becoming an IPL champion — a title that had eluded one of the game's greatest ambassadors for nearly two decades.

Kohli has been part of the Indian Premier League since the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2008 and played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru for nearly two decades. Kohli appeared in all three finals in 2009, 2011, and 2016, but fell agonizingly short each time, making the 2025 triumph all the more special and emotional for the franchise’s legend.

Virat Kohli had yet another impressive season in the IPL, amassing 657 runs, including eight fifties, at an average of 54.75 in 15 matches. However, he could not retain his Orange Cap, which he won in the IPL season, where he scored 741 runs in 15 matches.

Additionally, Kohli continued to strengthen his position as the leading run-getter of the IPL, amassing 8661 runs, including 8 centuries and 63 fifties, at an average of 39.54 and 267 matches.