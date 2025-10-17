England secured their World Cup spot under Thomas Tuchel amidst fierce squad competition. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi continued their record-breaking streaks and South Africa made a historic return.

Under Thomas Tuchel, England secured unblemished qualification as the first European team to book their spot, following an emphatic 5-0 triumph over Latvia. Despite their dominant form, Tuchel faces tough decisions, particularly in midfield where Elliot Anderson and Morgan Rogers have pushed for inclusion alongside Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Cole Palmer, and Phil Foden. Competition for attacking and defensive roles remains fierce, promising an intense battle for places ahead of November’s fixtures.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Ronaldo, Messi continue record-breaking runs; Sweden’s managerial shake-up

In the realm of individual brilliance, football legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi continued shattering records. Ronaldo became the all-time leading scorer in World Cup qualification with 41 goals and now boasts 143 international goals. Messi surpassed Neymar for the most international assists, now totaling 60, highlighting their enduring influence even as they prepare to shine in the North American-hosted tournament. Sweden experienced a significant setback, with manager Jon Dahl Tomasson dismissed after poor results left the team bottom of Group C. Despite this, Sweden holds hope through a Nations League playoff spot, with candidates like Graham Potter and Olof Mellberg linked to the managerial vacancy. The new coach inherits a squad in urgent need of restructuring after recent underperformance.

South Africa's return and the evolving international calendar

South Africa returned to the World Cup stage for the first time since hosting in 2010, overcoming administrative hurdles and a challenging campaign to finish atop their group. This feat marked their first qualification on merit since 2002 and sets them up as a potential dark horse at the tournament. Finally, this October break holds extra significance as FIFA’s 2023 reforms will merge September and October international windows from 2026 onwards, creating a longer autumn schedule with up to four matches over 16 days. This change aims to reduce club football disruption and marks the end of an era for standalone October breaks.