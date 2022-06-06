'What dreams are made of' - Wales' Gareth Bale after qualifying for FIFA World Cup 2022

Gareth Bale's free-kick directly led to the own-goal as Wales went through to the FIFA World Cup 2022 after a narrow 1-0 win. Bale, who has captained his national team for multiple years, scored both goals in a 2-1 win in the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying semi-finals before providing the game-winning assist with his free-kick last night. Wales, which last played a World Cup game in 1958, will play the 2022 World Cup in the same group as England, the USA, and Iran. Wales joined Portugal and Poland among the teams to qualify for the World Cup through the Playoffs path. Wales finished second in its World Cup qualification group, behind Belgium.

After the game, an elated Bale told Sky Sports, "It's the most remarkable result in history for Welsh football. It means everything. It's what dreams are made of. I'm speechless because I'm so happy. Words can't describe how we feel at the moment. It isn't easy to put it into words."

"It's what we've been working all our careers for, and to do this for the fans, the nation, ourselves, and our families is an incredible achievement - and it will be something that we will be forever proud of. It means everything. It is the last piece of the jigsaw that we all wanted, and we're going to celebrate well tonight," concluded Bale.

Wales Manager Robert Page said, "I'm so proud of the guys. They thoroughly deserved it. The one thing these boys were missing was a World Cup, and now, we've got there. These are the best supporters in world football. They helped us from the first minute. When you see what these guys do in training, I had complete trust in them."