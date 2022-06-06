Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'What dreams are made of' - Wales' Gareth Bale after qualifying for FIFA World Cup 2022

    Welsh Star Gareth Bale was overjoyed after Wales beat Ukraine 1-0 to qualify for its first FIFA World Cup in 64 years.

    What dreams are made of - Wales Gareth Bale after qualifying for FIFA World Cup 2022-krn
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Cardiff, First Published Jun 6, 2022, 5:55 PM IST

    Gareth Bale's free-kick directly led to the own-goal as Wales went through to the FIFA World Cup 2022 after a narrow 1-0 win. Bale, who has captained his national team for multiple years, scored both goals in a 2-1 win in the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying semi-finals before providing the game-winning assist with his free-kick last night. Wales, which last played a World Cup game in 1958, will play the 2022 World Cup in the same group as England, the USA, and Iran. Wales joined Portugal and Poland among the teams to qualify for the World Cup through the Playoffs path. Wales finished second in its World Cup qualification group, behind Belgium.

    After the game, an elated Bale told Sky Sports, "It's the most remarkable result in history for Welsh football. It means everything. It's what dreams are made of. I'm speechless because I'm so happy. Words can't describe how we feel at the moment. It isn't easy to put it into words."

    ALSO READ: 'Just the beginning' - Portugal's Ronaldo cherishes win over Switzerland; leaves mom emotional

    "It's what we've been working all our careers for, and to do this for the fans, the nation, ourselves, and our families is an incredible achievement - and it will be something that we will be forever proud of. It means everything. It is the last piece of the jigsaw that we all wanted, and we're going to celebrate well tonight," concluded Bale.

    Wales Manager Robert Page said, "I'm so proud of the guys. They thoroughly deserved it. The one thing these boys were missing was a World Cup, and now, we've got there. These are the best supporters in world football. They helped us from the first minute. When you see what these guys do in training, I had complete trust in them."

    Last Updated Jun 6, 2022, 5:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Happy Birthday Ajinkya Rahane: Wishes galore from cricket fraternity as Jinx turns 34-ayh

    Happy Birthday Ajinkya Rahane: Wishes galore from cricket fraternity as Jinx turns 34

    tennis rafael Nadal thanks fans worldwide for showering praises after 14th French Open victory snt

    Nadal thanks fans worldwide for showering praises after 14th French Open victory

    WWE world wrestling entertainment: Cody Rhodes battles injury to defeat Seth Rollins inside Hell in a Cell; social media acclaims-ayh

    WWE: Cody Rhodes battles injury to defeat Seth Rollins inside Hell in a Cell; social media acclaims

    Former NBA national basketball association players Grant Hill and Richard Jefferson criticize idea of shortened season-krn

    Former NBA players criticize idea of shortened season

    NBA national basketball association: Quin Snyder stepping down as Utah Jazz head coach-krn

    NBA: Quin Snyder stepping down as Utah Jazz head coach

    Recent Stories

    Prophet Muhammad controversy: Nupur Sharma alleges death threats; Delhi Police registers FIR snt

    Prophet controversy: Nupur Sharma alleges death threats; Delhi Police registers FIR

    Suriya Kamal Haasan Vikram Salman Khan Shah Rukh Khan Pathaan stars fees for cameo roles drb

    Suriya in Vikram to Salman Khan in Pathaan, here’s how much stars charged for cameo roles

    Happy Birthday Ajinkya Rahane: Wishes galore from cricket fraternity as Jinx turns 34-ayh

    Happy Birthday Ajinkya Rahane: Wishes galore from cricket fraternity as Jinx turns 34

    Apple WWDC 2022 New MacBook Air to come in Gold silver and space grey report gcw

    Apple WWDC 2022: New MacBook Air to come in Gold, silver and space grey?

    Atmanirbhar Bharat: MoD approves military modernisation projects worth Rs 76,000 crore snt

    Atmanirbhar Bharat: MoD approves military modernisation projects worth Rs 76,000 crore

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon