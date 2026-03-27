Cricket West Indies (CWI) is implementing workload management for its pace trio—Jayden Seales, Shamar Joseph, and Alzarri Joseph—to ensure they are at peak fitness for a busy international season featuring home Tests, ODIs and away tours.

CWI to Manage Pace Trio Amid Busy Schedule

Cricket West Indies (CWI) have confirmed workload management of their pace trio of Jayden Seales, Shamar Joseph and Alzarri Joseph ahead of a busy international cricket schedule.

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As per ICC, WI will be hosting Sri Lanka and Pakistan for two Test matches each as a part of the ICC World Test Championship in the middle of the year.

Also, a five-game ODI series against New Zealand and tours to India and Bangladesh are set to take place at the backend of this year.

Player-Specific Arrangements

WI is taking a cautious and measured approach with their pace trio of Seales, Shamar and Alzarri, with Seales and Shamar given permission to play certain West Indies Championship matches.

Alzarri will be skipping domestic cricket in favour of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

'Proactive and Precise' Strategy

CWI director Miles Bascombe confirmed the decision on workload management of the pace trio so that they are at their peak performance and fitness-wise for the international fixtures.

"Our fast bowlers are among our most valuable assets, and this season demands the best of them across every format and every competition," Bascombe said as quoted by ICC.

"The plans we have put in place are deliberate -- we are being proactive and precise so that Jayden, Shamar, and Alzarri are fit, available, and at their sharpest when it counts most," he added.

WTC Standings

WI is at the bottom of the ICC WTC standings, having lost seven and drawn one Test match.

Their previous Test outing was in New Zealand for a three-match series, losing it 2-0. (ANI)