Cricket West Indies announced the ODI and T20I squads for the upcoming tour of India. Shai Hope will lead both teams. John Campbell returns from injury, while newcomer Jewel Andrew replaces the injured Ackeem Auguste in the ODI squad.

West Indies Announce Squads for India Tour

Cricket West Indies has announced its squads for the three One Day Internationals and five T20 International matches against India from September 27 to October 18 across eight cities.

The Shai Hope-led sides will face the world’s No. 1-ranked team in both formats, with the region’s ODI squad retaining the core group of players who featured in the recent home series against Sri Lanka and New Zealand, according to a CWI website.

John Campbell returns to the squad after missing the final two ODIs against New Zealand due to a hamstring injury. Ackeem Auguste has been ruled out of the tour as he continues his rehabilitation after undergoing surgery in August and is replaced by Jewel Andrew, who will serve as a top and middle-order batting option.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WINDIES Cricket (@windiescricket)

Shimron Hetmyer, who featured in the last two matches of the New Zealand series, remains committed but has been permitted an extended recovery period post CPL and will join the squad for the T20 series.

World Cup Qualification Context

The first two matches of the series will bring the cycle for automatic qualification to the ICC Men’s 50-Over World Cup to a close. However, regardless of the results, the West Indies will be unable to surpass their nearest challengers in the qualification standings and will therefore participate in the ICC’s qualification tournament early next year.

Despite this, Head Coach Daren Sammy reiterated the importance of the series of matches.

“Playing against the top team in the world presents us with a chance to fine tune and improve our performances as an ODI team which has seen quality performances across the cycle”, he said.

“The series also creates a valuable platform to assess players who are stepping into important roles for this series with a long-term target of competing in the World Cup in 2027,” Sammy said, as quoted by a CWI website.

T20I Squad and Long-Term Goals

On the T20I front, exciting opening batter Kamil Pooran has earned his maiden call-up, reflecting a deliberate approach towards identifying and developing emerging talent ahead of the 2028 T20 World Cup. The right-handed batter scored 273 runs in eight innings at an impressive strike rate of 159.64 while averaging 39.

Quentin Sampson, who was a member of the ICC T20 World Cup squad earlier this year in India has also been included, while all-rounder Jason Holder has been rested for the series.

The Head Coach spoke on the composition of the squad, which has been assembled with a clear focus on long-term objectives.

“We are looking to build on the momentum from our series win against Sri Lanka, with the long-term goal of developing a strong core of players ahead of the next T20 World Cup. The challenge of playing against the World Champions at home will provide valuable preparation, allowing us to continue improving and developing both individually and as a collective unit”, Sammy said, as quoted by CWI website.

The squad departs the Caribbean on September 21 before arriving in Trivandrum on September 23.

Complete Squad Lists

West Indies ODI Squad Against India: Shai Hope (Captain), Jewel Andrew, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Vitel Lawes, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales.

West Indies T20I Squad Against India: Shai Hope (Captain), Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Kamil Pooran, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer.

(ANI)