Bangladesh recalled Towhid Hridoy to their Test squad for the one-off match against Afghanistan. Fast bowlers Taskin Ahmed and Nahid Rana have been left out. Hridoy earned his place after an unbeaten 350 for Bangladesh A.

Towhid Hridoy Recalled; Taskin Ahmed Rested

Bangladesh have recalled Towhid Hridoy to their Test squad for the one-off match against Afghanistan in the UAE, starting October 9, while fast bowlers Taskin Ahmed and Nahid Rana have been left out due to workload management and fitness concerns.

Hridoy earned his place after smashing an unbeaten 350 for Bangladesh A against South Africa A in an unofficial Test in Potchefstroom earlier this month. The knock helped him return to the Test side after making his debut against Zimbabwe in July, according to Cricinfo.

Other Squad Changes and Fitness Updates

The selectors have also recalled wicketkeeper-batter Jaker Ali, while Amite Hasan has been dropped from the squad. Amite made his Test debut in Zimbabwe in July and was subsequently included in the squad for the Australia tour, although he did not feature in a match. Nahid has been sidelined since suffering a side strain in Zimbabwe in July, while Taskin has been rested under Bangladesh's workload management policy after featuring against Australia.

Chief selector Habibul Bashar said Nahid would be considered unavailable until October 10, with the team management keen to ensure his fitness for the upcoming West Indies Tests and the remainder of the 2026-27 season. “Nahid Rana is available from October 10, so till then we will consider him ruled out. We want him to be available for the Tests against West Indies and the rest of the 2026-27 season. We are still considering whether he will play the ODIs in the tri-series or he will play in the domestic competitions to get back into the groove,” Bashar said, according to Cricinfo.

Reserves and Full Squad Details

Off-spinner Nayeem Hasan and fast bowlers Musfik Hasan and Iqbal Hossain Emon will travel with the squad as reserves. Afghanistan, who will host the one-off Test, have yet to announce the venue for the match.

Bangladesh squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Tanzid Hasan, Shadman Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadat Hossain, Shoriful Islam. (ANI)