Brighton and Hove Albion thrashed defending champions Arsenal 3-0, ending their perfect start to the Premier League. Goals from Pascal Gross, Charalampos Kostoulas, and Chema Andres secured a dominant win for Fabian Hurzeler's side.

Clinical Seagulls Secure Dominant Win Pascal Gross opened the scoring in the 31st minute with a stunning strike from outside the box after Brighton’s intense pressing created problems for Arsenal’s defence.It was going to take something special to halt @Arsenal. @BHAFC provided just that. pic.twitter.com/N4YnlUeB2a — Premier League (@premierleague) September 19, 2026The hosts doubled their advantage just before half-time when Charalampos Kostoulas found the net with another long-range effort, leaving Arsenal with a two-goal deficit at the break.Brighton continued their attacking approach after the restart and Chema Andres added a third goal in the 57th minute with a header on his first Premier League start.Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya was forced into several saves as Brighton maintained pressure throughout the match. The visitors had opportunities to reduce the deficit, including a chance for Kai Havertz, but could not find a way past Bart Verbruggen.Brighton, who wore a special kit to mark the club’s 125th anniversary, also came close to adding more goals through Matt O’Riley and Malick Yalcouye.An incredible afternoon for @BHAFC against the champions 👏 pic.twitter.com/6U6DzXofBZ — Premier League (@premierleague) September 19, 2026 Impact on the Standings The victory lifted Brighton to third place in the Premier League table, one spot behind Arsenal and two points adrift of the champions.The defeat marked Arsenal’s first setback of the season after their four consecutive wins to begin their campaign.(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Brighton and Hove Albion ended Arsenal’s perfect start to the Premier League season in emphatic fashion, defeating the defending champions 3-0 at the American Express Stadium on Saturday Mikel Arteta’s side arrived on the south coast after winning the opening four matches of their title defence, but struggled to contain a dominant Brighton display as Fabian Hurzeler’s team produced a clinical performance.Pascal Gross opened the scoring in the 31st minute with a stunning strike from outside the box after Brighton’s intense pressing created problems for Arsenal’s defence.It was going to take something special to halt @Arsenal. @BHAFC provided just that. pic.twitter.com/N4YnlUeB2a — Premier League (@premierleague) September 19, 2026The hosts doubled their advantage just before half-time when Charalampos Kostoulas found the net with another long-range effort, leaving Arsenal with a two-goal deficit at the break.Brighton continued their attacking approach after the restart and Chema Andres added a third goal in the 57th minute with a header on his first Premier League start.Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya was forced into several saves as Brighton maintained pressure throughout the match. The visitors had opportunities to reduce the deficit, including a chance for Kai Havertz, but could not find a way past Bart Verbruggen.Brighton, who wore a special kit to mark the club’s 125th anniversary, also came close to adding more goals through Matt O’Riley and Malick Yalcouye.An incredible afternoon for @BHAFC against the champions 👏 pic.twitter.com/6U6DzXofBZ — Premier League (@premierleague) September 19, 2026The victory lifted Brighton to third place in the Premier League table, one spot behind Arsenal and two points adrift of the champions.The defeat marked Arsenal’s first setback of the season after their four consecutive wins to begin their campaign.