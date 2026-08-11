Australian all-rounder Beau Webster is keen to cement his place in the Test XI ahead of the Bangladesh series. Having scored 452 runs and taken 11 wickets in eight Tests, he believes he has proven himself as a genuine number six batter.

Webster keen to prove himself

Australian all-rounder Beau Webster is keen to prove himself that he belongs in the playing XI ahead of the first Bangladesh Test at Darwin, saying that what he has done since his debut has shown that he can be considered as a genuine number six batter and his inclusion in the eleven with Cameron Green will provide the skipper with more benefit and skill.

Webster only made his Test debut at the start of last year against India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and the 32-year-old has already experienced plenty of highs and lows through eight Test match appearances as he attempts to cement his place in the best XI for the World Test Championship pacesetters. In eight Tests and 13 innings, he has made 452 runs at an average of 41.09, with five fifties and taken 11 wickets at an average of around 24 with his ability to bowl both medium pace and spin.

Webster top-scored for Australia in the first innings of their loss to South Africa in last year's World Test Championship Final at Lord's and then performed admirably in the Caribbean shortly after as the Aussies clinched a series sweep over the West Indies, scoring 150 in six innings with two fifties. But the tall all-rounder then found himself on the outer at the end of 2025 when England visited for the five-match battle for the Ashes, as the likes of Cameron Green, Josh Inglis and Usman Khawaja were preferred. Webster did earn a recall for the series finale against England in Sydney and performed well with an unbeaten 71* and three wickets with the ball, which has provided the all-rounder with the belief that he belongs ahead of a gruelling upcoming Test schedule that features two matches against Bangladesh this month ahead of difficult contests with South Africa, New Zealand and India.

'I'm good enough at this level'

"The biggest thing I have learned (since making my debut) is that I'm good enough at this level," Webster said on Tuesday as quoted by ICC. "You never really know. The question in the lead-up to that first Test was, 'do you feel ready?', and although I was bluffing myself saying 'absolutely', at the end of the day you do not really know until you get out there and face the bowlers from other countries and are put into situations with big crowds and big moments in games of cricket where you're expected to perform. That was the biggest tick over the last 12 months."

"I forced my way into this team through weight of runs ... primarily as a batter you deal in runs, and that has been my way into the team and the way to stay in the team. What I have done in my first eight Tests with the bat has probably showed I can be considered a genuine top-six batter," he continued.

On co-existing with Cameron Green

Just where Webster slots into Australia's strong batting lineup remains to be seen, with Australia selectors facing a wealth of riches as they try and squeeze all their talented red-ball stars into the final XI against Bangladesh. The Aussies have 13 players in their squad for the two-match series with the Asian country and Webster sees no reason why both himself and fellow all-rounder Green cannot co-exist in the XI.

"I do not see why not," Webster said. "It is surely more of a benefit to have more options in that top seven with the ball, and I certainly do not see it as a direct competition. It only adds more option and more benefits for the captain if we are both performing with the bat, with both of our main skill, and what we can offer in the field.

"I love playing with Cameron, I love having the options if he is on with the ball or if I am on with the ball, we can chop and change if the big three and the spinner need a chop-out. So I am more than happy."

"I am just happy doing my job and making myself hard to leave out of the XI, whether that is with the bat or the ball. I pride myself on being able to contribute in all facets of the game, and so does he. It just so happens that we are all-rounders and both primarily batters," he signed off.

Australia Test squad and series schedule

Australia Test squad for Bangladesh: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster Series schedule: First Test: August 13-17, Darwin Second Test: August 22-26, Mackay.