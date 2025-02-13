'We haven't executed well': Jos Buttler admits England 'outplayed' by India after 3-0 series defeat

Despite showing promise in phases, Jos Buttler-led England failed to sustain their performances against a dominant Indian side in the recently concluded ODI series. 

We haven't executed well: Jos Buttler admits England 'outplayed' by India after 3-0 series defeat HRD
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 13, 2025, 10:19 AM IST

England captain Jos Buttler acknowledged his team's shortcomings after they suffered a crushing 142-run defeat against India in the final ODI in Ahmedabad, and lost the series 3-0.

Despite showing promise in phases, England failed to sustain their performances against a dominant Indian side.

"Similar to the whole tour, we threatened in stages but were outplayed by a fantastic team. Our approach is the right one, it's just that we haven't executed well. We need to find ways to play that style better," Buttler admitted after the loss, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

Also read: 'We wanted him desperately': Gambhir reacts to Bumrah being ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2025

India set a formidable target, courtesy of a brilliant innings from Shubman Gill (112), making it an uphill task for the visitors. Reflecting on the chase, Buttler praised Gill's performance while lamenting England's inability to build on a solid start.

"They put a really good score on the board. Shubman played a great innings, we were going to have to play really well to chase that down. We got off to a great start again, but it's a familiar story for us. We need to find a way to extend that, and bat for longer," he said.

India's all-round dominance throughout the series exposed England's struggles, and Buttler acknowledged the challenge posed by the hosts.

"We were up against a really good side that keeps challenging us," he concluded.

England suffered ODI series defeat ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

With this defeat, England's woes in the limited-overs format continue, as they look for answers ahead of the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy.

With his 112-run knock, Gill fuelled India's batting unit, with Virat Kohli (52) and Shreyas Iyer (78) playing the supporting role in the first innings. With their vibrant strokeplay, India ended the first innings with a total of 356.

In reply, England's openers were quick off the blocks, but the floodgates opened after Arshdeep Singh removed Philip Salt and Ben Duckett. England's intensity dropped, and the visitors eventually succumbed to a 142-run defeat.

Also read: IND vs ENG: Shreyas Iyer reveals his most 'satisfying' thing for him after making Team India comeback

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

PAK vs SA: Pakistan and South Africas run-fest in Karachi hints at high-scoring Champions Trophy 2025 HRD

PAK vs SA: Pakistan and South Africa's run-fest in Karachi hints at high-scoring Champions Trophy 2025

We wanted him desperately: Gambhir reacts to Bumrah being ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2025 HRD

'We wanted him desperately': Gambhir reacts to Bumrah being ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2025

IND vs ENG: Shreyas Iyer reveals his most satisfying thing for him after making Team India comeback

IND vs ENG: Shreyas Iyer reveals his most 'satisfying' thing for him after making Team India comeback

WWE Shocker: Wrestlers Triple H saw zero value in and instantly booted out

WWE Shocker: Wrestlers Triple H saw zero value in and instantly booted out

WWE Smackdown: Three Reasons why Charlotte Flair will choose Tiffany for Wrestlemania match

WWE Smackdown: Three Reasons why Charlotte Flair will choose Tiffany for Wrestlemania match

Recent Stories

PAK vs SA: Pakistan and South Africas run-fest in Karachi hints at high-scoring Champions Trophy 2025 HRD

PAK vs SA: Pakistan and South Africa's run-fest in Karachi hints at high-scoring Champions Trophy 2025

Mary Kom at Khel Mahakumbh: Praises CM Yogi's efforts and encourages UP youth to win medals

Mary Kom at Khel Mahakumbh: Praises CM Yogi's efforts and encourages UP youth to win medals

Karnataka: Are commuters avoiding 'Namma Metro' due to fare hike? Passenger numbers decline over four days anr

Karnataka: Are commuters avoiding 'Namma Metro' due to fare hike? Passenger numbers decline over four days

Former Norwegian Minister Eric Solheim calls Mahakumbh 2025 a Once-in-a-lifetime experience

Former Norwegian Minister Eric Solheim calls Mahakumbh 2025 a ‘once-in-a-lifetime experience’

Aero India 2025: F-35 Vs Su-57- Which fighter jet reigns supreme? NTI

Aero India 2025: F-35 Vs Su-57– Which fighter jet reigns supreme?

Recent Videos

Suspicious Bomb Shell Found in Chandigarh's Kaimbwala Area, Army and Police Investigating

Suspicious Bomb Shell Found in Chandigarh's Kaimbwala Area, Army and Police Investigating

Video Icon
Karnataka Pulse | Bengaluru Metro: MOST EXPENSIVE in India! Fare Hike Sparks Outrage!

Karnataka Pulse | Bengaluru Metro: MOST EXPENSIVE in India! Fare Hike Sparks Outrage!

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Polar Auroras: Science Behind Northern and Southern Lights

Infographic Hub | Polar Auroras: Science Behind Northern and Southern Lights

Video Icon
Asianet News Rewind | When Ancelotti Before Clash With City Said 'Sometimes You Need to Risk a Bit'

Asianet News Rewind | When Ancelotti Before Clash With City Said 'Sometimes You Need to Risk a Bit'

Video Icon
JP Nadda Prays at Guru Ravidas Temple for Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2025 | Asianet Newsable

JP Nadda Prays at Guru Ravidas Temple for Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2025 | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon